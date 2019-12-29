Thousands of people are urged to evacuate in Australia as fire risk increases | Australia news

%MINIFYHTMLe7628ac3d75a93399956d557f046464c9% %MINIFYHTMLe7628ac3d75a93399956d557f046464c10%

Thousands of people were urged to evacuate parts of southeastern Australia on Monday, when a new heat wave left firefighters across the country preparing for another round of potentially catastrophic forest fires.

Hundreds of fires burn in Australia, as a season of forest fires that began earlier than usual in the spring of the southern hemisphere continues to wreak havoc.

More than 30,000 people were told to evacuate the popular region of eastern Gippsland from the state of Victoria on Sunday amid fears that high temperatures and high winds would increase three large fires and cut the last great road still open.

The Victoria Emergency Management agency warned that "it was not possible,quot; to provide assistance to all visitors in the area.

"Although the area is quite remote, it is very popular at this time of year, as families and vacationers go along the coast to spend Christmas and New Year," said Zalika Rizmal of ABC, reporting for Al Jazeera from Port Melbourne.

Severe weather update: extreme fire conditions, record heat in southeast Australia today, Monday, December 30, 2019. This video is updated at 10 a.m. AEDT, Monday, December 30, 2019. Check your forecast at https://t.co/4W35o8i7wJ@NSWRFS The | @CFSAlerts The | @TasFireService The | @CFA_Updates pic.twitter.com/TXsUxcDfSx – Office of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) December 30, 2019

Neighboring South Australia is also experiencing "catastrophic,quot; fire conditions in some areas as temperatures exceed 40 ° C (104 ° F) and storms cause damaging winds.

Brenton Eden, from the Country Fire Service, said it would be a "very dangerous,quot; day for people in the state, as the lightning already caused a series of fires.

& # 39; Recipe for fire & # 39;

Conditions were also expected to deteriorate over the next two days in New South Wales, where 100 fires were set on fire Monday morning, including more than 40 that were not contained.

Forest fires this season have killed 10 people, destroyed more than 1,000 houses and burned more than three million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land, an area larger than Belgium. The fires have also enveloped Sydney and other large cities in a fog of toxic smoke, forcing children to play indoors and causing professional sports events to be canceled.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was heavily criticized for taking a vacation in Hawaii due to heavy forest fires and was forced to interrupt his trip to visit affected communities and volunteer firefighters fighting the flames (Wolter Peeters / EPA)

Craig Lapsley, a former Victorian emergency management commissioner, said it was a critical day for people in risk areas.

"It's a heat wave," he told Al Jazeera. "It's 40 degrees in most places, and if it's not 40, it's over 40, and the winds are very strong, so that's obviously the recipe for fires. The heat of the day heats the forest and the grass and then the wind comes and drives the fire. "

The crisis has focused attention on climate change, which scientists say is creating a longer and more intense forest fire season. The country is also dealing with a prolonged and devastating drought.

While Conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison belatedly acknowledged a link between fires and climate change, he has continued his strong support for Australia's lucrative coal mining industry and ruled out new measures to reduce emissions.

A petition to cancel Sydney's famous New Year's Eve fireworks and use the money to fight the forest fires that resonate in the city has exceeded 270,000 signatures, but authorities say the show will continue.

Sydney has spent 6.5 million Australian dollars ($ 4.5 million) in this year's fireworks display, funds that, according to Change.org's request, would be better spent supporting volunteer firefighters and farmers They suffer the brutal drought.