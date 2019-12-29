The United States launches attacks against Iran-backed forces in Iraq and Syria

WASHINGTON – The US military attacked five targets in Iraq and Syria on Sunday controlled by an Iran-backed paramilitary group in response to a rocket attack on Friday that killed an American contractor, the Pentagon said.

The airstrikes, carried out by F-15E Air Force fighter jets, reached three locations in Iraq and two in Syria, all controlled by the paramilitary group, Kataib Hezbollah.

Jonathan Hoffman, the Pentagon’s main spokesman, said the targets included weapons storage facilities and command posts that were used to attack US and associated forces.

Hoffman said the United States would carry out additional attacks if Kataib Hezbollah's attacks did not stop. Iranian power forces have carried out 11 attacks in the last two months at bases and facilities that house US contractors and service members, a US official said.