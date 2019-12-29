The United States launches attacks against Iran-backed forces in Iraq and Syria

WASHINGTON – The US military attacked five targets in Iraq and Syria on Sunday controlled by an Iran-backed paramilitary group in response to a rocket attack on Friday that killed an American contractor, the Pentagon said.
The airstrikes, carried out by F-15E Air Force fighter jets, reached three locations in Iraq and two in Syria, all controlled by the paramilitary group, Kataib Hezbollah.
Jonathan Hoffman, the Pentagon’s main spokesman, said the targets included weapons storage facilities and command posts that were used to attack US and associated forces.
Hoffman said the United States would carry out additional attacks if Kataib Hezbollah's attacks did not stop. Iranian power forces have carried out 11 attacks in the last two months at bases and facilities that house US contractors and service members, a US official said.
"Iran and its K.H. Power forces must cease their attacks against US and coalition forces, and respect Iraq's sovereignty, to avoid additional defensive actions by US forces," said Hoffman.
Ammunition facilities contained both rockets and drones used by Kataib Hezbollah. The command and control buildings had been used by the group to plan attacks. The artillery launched by the F-15E in ammunition depots triggered several large secondary explosions, US officials said, confirming that the facilities were used to store a significant amount of weapons.
Three people died and several were injured in the attacks, including a man identified as commander of a Kataib Hezbollah brigade. US officials have not been able to confirm how many group members were killed.
Officials did not identify the precise location of the sites. The attacks in Syria took place in the Euphrates River valley in the southeast, authorities said.
While President Trump has tried to end the American war against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, he has created forces aimed at deterring Iranian attacks. Trump administration officials have also said US forces were in Iraq to help counter Iranian influence in Iraq and the region.
As rocket attacks by Iranian representatives have increased in recent weeks, some Defense Department officials have been concerned that the situation may escalate beyond the type of parallel conflict in which the United States and Iraq have been involved.
The death of the US contractor and the Pentagon response could lead to a new escalation. Iran could respond with a renewed campaign of roadside bombs or attacks with more powerful missiles and rockets, a move that would likely result in a more aggressive response from the United States.
US military commanders have warned for months about the growing risk of attacks by Iranian power forces against US interests and forces in the region, while Tehran is enraged at renewed economic sanctions and the Trump administration's pressure campaign.
So far, Iran and its representatives have focused mainly on US allies and partners. The United States accused Iran of attacking oil tankers in the Arabian Sea and launching drone attacks and cruise missiles at Saudi oil facilities. Iran also shot down an American drone.
In response, the United States launched a series of cyber attacks, but Trump resisted a larger military air strike.
The rocket attack on Friday against a major Iraqi base where US troops and allies train Iraqi security forces was a much more direct attack on US forces.
Kataib Hezbollah fired more than 30 rockets at the base, which is near Kirkuk and is known as K1. The rocket attacks killed the US contractor and wounded four members of the US service and two members of the Iraqi security forces, Hoffman said.
That attack was one of the two largest in the last two months and the only one to kill a US citizen, said the US official.
The growing number of attacks in recent months has sparked diplomatic warnings, including private requests to the Iraqi government to pressure Iran to stop the attacks. In addition, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper had said in recent weeks that Iran would be responsible for the attacks of its power forces against the Americans.
Kataib Hezbollah has close ties with the Quds Force of Iran, an elite unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, the Pentagon said. Iran has long supported the group by providing weapons and other lethal help.
While Iran does not always have direct control over its allied paramilitary groups, current and former military officials have long argued that Tehran can control the level of violence in Iraq through its militias and paramilitary groups. Iran also provides a broad direction on what type of attacks the groups carry out and how often they attack US or allied forces.
The United States Army warned the Iraqi government, along with other coalition partners, before the attacks on Kataib Hezbollah.
The US authorities have also been telling Iraq that its tolerance for attacks by Iranian power forces is low. Mr. Hoffman said that while the United States Army is in Iraq at the request of the Iraqi government, US forces reserve the right to act in self-defense.
Thomas Gibbons-Neff contributed the reports.