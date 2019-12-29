The UN tried to save hospitals in Syria. It did not work.

Russian and Syrian forces have ignored a United Nations system to prevent attacks on hospitals and other humanitarian sites in areas of Syria controlled by the insurgents, and internal errors have ruined it, according to a New York Times investigation.
Repeated bombings and bombings of these sites have led aid group leaders to openly criticize the United Nations for the system, which is intended to provide the belligerent parties with the precise locations of humanitarian sites that, according to the law International, they are exempt from attacks. Some of these groups have described the system of identification and shared use of sites, known as the "humanitarian distrust mechanism,quot;, as effectively useless.
A new offensive by Syrian and Russian forces that began at the end of December devastated what remains of several cities in northwestern Syria and caused the flight of tens of thousands of civilians.
United Nations officials recently created a unit to verify the locations provided by the aid groups that managed the exempt sites, some of which had been sent incorrectly, The Times found. Such cases of misinformation give credibility to Russian critics that the system cannot be trusted and is vulnerable to misuse.
"The level and scale of the attacks have not really diminished," said Dr. Mufaddal Hamadeh, president of the Syrian American Medical Society, which supports more than 40 hospitals and other sites in areas controlled by insurgents in northwestern Syria. "We can categorically say that in terms of responsibility, in terms of deterrence, that doesn't work."
The Times compiled a list of 182 non-strike sites using data provided by five support groups and compiling public statements from others. Of those facilities, 27 were damaged by Russian or Syrian attacks in 2019. All were hospitals or clinics. This list is likely to represent only a small portion of the exempt sites affected during the Syrian war, which is now almost nine years old.
Under international law, bombing hospitals intentionally or recklessly is a war crime.
The distrust system works by sharing the location of humanitarian sites with coalition forces led by Russia, Turkey and the United States operating in Syria, with the understanding that they will not attack those sites. The system is voluntary, but aid groups said they felt intense pressure from donors and United Nations officials to participate. Groups give locations of their own choice to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the agency that administers the system.
A document prepared by the agency warned that participation in the system "does not guarantee,quot; the safety of the sites or their staff. The document also stated that the United Nations would not verify the information provided by the participating groups. The system also does not require Russians, Turks or Americans to acknowledge receipt of places where there is no strike.
It is an open question whether such an agreement could succeed in the brutal conflict in Syria, where war laws are ignored daily.
The forces of President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, along with his Russian allies, have acted as if the distrust system did not exist. Local journalists and relief groups have recorded at least 69 attacks on strike sites since the Russian military intervention began to help Mr. Assad in October 2015, all of them, except some, probably committed by Russian or Syrian forces. .
Jan Egeland, a Norwegian diplomat who was an adviser to the United Nations on Syria from 2015 to 2018, said the United Nations had failed to impose sufficient repercussions on those responsible.
"In general, mistrust can work if there is a very noisy, very noisy and very reliable investigation tracking mechanism, geared towards accountability around you," said Egeland, "so that men who sit with him finger on the trigger I understand that there will be consequences if they don't verify the list or if they even deliberately go to suspicious places. "
But Russia has repeatedly blocked actions in the United Nations Security Council aimed at strengthening accountability and humanitarian access in the Syrian war, issuing 14 vetoes since the conflict began, including a resolution that would have sent Syria to the International Criminal Court. From Russia The last veto, on December 20, could stop humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria from Turkey and Iraq from next month.
In August, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, established an investigation board to investigate strikes in distrustful places, as well as in other places supported by the United Nations. But researchers currently plan to examine just seven of the dozens of attacks since April, and they may not identify the authors or make their report public, a limited scope that has further enraged humanitarian groups.
The growing frustration over the failure of the distrust system led to a meeting in June between an association of aid groups and Trond Jensen, a senior United Nations humanitarian official in Turkey who has since moved to a new position in Gaza.
A summary of the meeting subsequently sent to the participants by Mr. Jensen and obtained by The Times recognized "a huge deficit of confidence in the process and with those who manage it."
Relief groups felt they were putting the lives of their colleagues and other civilians at risk by participating, said Mr. Jensen's summary.
Fadi al-Dairi, president of the association that met with Mr. Jensen, said that the United Nations and humanitarian groups had acted in "good faith,quot; when they started using the system, but "we have achieved nothing."
"There is a sense of frustration, lack of trust in everyone," said Mr. al-Dairi, co-founder of Hand in Hand for Aid and Development, which supports 53 unaffected sites in Syria.
Although the distrust system has been around for years, Mr. al-Dairi and others involved in the relief efforts said the United Nations humanitarian agency had recently hired distrust personnel in southern Turkey and Amman, Jordan. , to verify the location of unaffected sites. No false information was sent to the belligerent parties.
Earlier, United Nations officials had told the groups that they did not have the capacity to hire more people, al-Dairi said.
"Some NGOs may lack the skills to report the coordinates," al-Dairi said about the groups, "but it is up to the UN to confirm it."
"It's a matter of life or death," he added, "that's why they should have been more proactive, as they are now."
United Nations humanitarian officials told The Times privately that some aid groups had previously submitted incorrect locations and that, although it is rare, in some cases the wrong information had been shared with Russia, Turkey and the US-led coalition.
The United Nations humanitarian agency has taken steps to improve the system in recent months, including the creation of a "centralized entity,quot; to administer it, according to Zoe Paxton, a spokeswoman for the agency. Now it also offers participating organizations a second chance to confirm submitted locations. United Nations officials emphasize that, under international law, warring parties are responsible for verifying objectives and minimizing damage.
Mr. Assad's government, which has effectively criminalized the provision of medical care in opposition-controlled areas, has repeatedly bombarded humanitarian sites. Russian officials claim that their Air Force only carries out precision attacks against "precisely investigated targets,quot;, and have attacked the integrity of the distrust system.
Vassily Nebenzia, Russian ambassador to the United Nations, He told a press conference in September that Russian military recognition had discovered "many cases of deliberate misinformation,quot; in the system.
Nebenzia said that a site that appeared as a hospital was actually being used to store firearms, while other sites had been sent with coordinates sometimes up to 10 kilometers from their actual locations.
"To give you an idea of the size of an,quot; iceberg "here, I will only say that only in July we were given 12 false coordinates," he said. "And that's only about what we had the capacity and time to verify."
While it was shown that some of Mr. Nebenzia's statements were false, at least three aid groups sent incorrect coordinates to the United Nations on several occasions, The Times found.
While investigating an airstrike in November, The Times discovered that a support group had provided coordinates for their health center that were about 240 meters away. When another hospital was bombed in May, The Times discovered that the coordinates sent by its support organization pointed to an unrelated structure about 765 meters north.
After The Times questions led the organization to review its list of conflicts, a staff member discovered that it had provided the United Nations with incorrect locations for 14 of its 19 conflict-free sites. The original locations had been registered by a pharmacist. The list had been with the United Nations humanitarian agency for eight months and no one had contacted the organization to correct the locations, said an organization staff member.
Mr. al-Dairi and others involved in the relief work said they assumed that Russian and Syrian forces could find and attack hospitals and other humanitarian sites without using the information shared by the United Nations. But they said they felt pressured to join the system of confusion and that they had to convince Syrian skeptical doctors and humanitarian workers to allow them to share their locations, knowing that the information would go to the Russians and almost certainly to their government allies Sirius.
Dr. Munzer al-Khalil, head of the Idlib Health Directorate, which oversees medical care in the last province of Syria controlled by the opposition, said many international donors would not support medical facilities unless they joined the system of distrust of the UN.
"Therefore, we did not have many options," said Dr. al-Khalil. “We pay a price by sharing the coordinates of the medical facilities with the United Nations. And what we got lately, frankly, was more bombardment of medical facilities, and more precise and destructive bombing than before. "
Relief group leaders said their only remaining hope was that adding their sites to the list of conflicts had left Russia and the Syrian government without denial, which is important for theoretical war crimes trials in the future.
"We really believe that the world has abandoned us," said Dr. al-Khalil.
Christiaan Triebert, Malachy Browne, Carlotta Gall, Haley Willis and Logan Mitchell contributed the reports.