The UN tried to save hospitals in Syria. It did not work.

Russian and Syrian forces have ignored a United Nations system to prevent attacks on hospitals and other humanitarian sites in areas of Syria controlled by the insurgents, and internal errors have ruined it, according to a New York Times investigation.

Repeated bombings and bombings of these sites have led aid group leaders to openly criticize the United Nations for the system, which is intended to provide the belligerent parties with the precise locations of humanitarian sites that, according to the law International, they are exempt from attacks. Some of these groups have described the system of identification and shared use of sites, known as the "humanitarian distrust mechanism,quot;, as effectively useless.

A new offensive by Syrian and Russian forces that began at the end of December devastated what remains of several cities in northwestern Syria and caused the flight of tens of thousands of civilians.

United Nations officials recently created a unit to verify the locations provided by the aid groups that managed the exempt sites, some of which had been sent incorrectly, The Times found. Such cases of misinformation give credibility to Russian critics that the system cannot be trusted and is vulnerable to misuse.