The triumph of Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence against the heroic state of Ohio State, if it is boring

The winning driving at Saturday's Fiesta Bowl was so easy, there almost didn't seem to be greatness. Four plays, 94 yards, touchdown, victory, book flights to New Orleans. I had all the drama of the 30-second television commercial.

Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawrence, emerging as a hero in the semifinal of the Tigers College Football Playoff, the victory over Ohio State should have required something heroic, right? Instead, it looked like LeBron James on a tray line.

Layup 1: Lawrence goes back and finds wide receiver Justyn Ross for an easy 11-yard gain.

Layup 2: Lawrence fights for another 11, receives a heavy blow.

Layup 3: Lawrence swims through the race looking to the left, renounces that option and sees Amari Rodgers opening to the right. Lawrence jerks off his back foot, Rodgers catches him calmly and then blows up American cornerback Jeff Okudah and continues toward a 38-yard gain.

Slam dunk: Lawrence holds the ball on his hip and pretends to run, then stops and throws almost a jump pass to star runner Travis Etienne, who throws himself through the middle of the OSU defense and leads to the Jordan Fuller safety to the final 3 yards in the end zone for the score that makes it Clemson 29, Ohio State 23.

It took 78 seconds.

"There were some huge plays in that game that could have been one way or another," Ohio State coach Ryan Day told ESPN after the game. None occurred on the decisive momentum.

In the first 12 Clemson possessions, seven of which ended with punts, the Tigers averaged 5.57 yards per play. In the latter, they averaged 23.5 yards. The state of Ohio did not put up any resistance when it mattered most.

Of course, there was a primary reason for this, and several underlying reasons.

Lawrence had performed so brilliantly on several points against the Buckeyes that they entered that final possession aware of everything he could do to hurt them and fearing every last detail. Lawrence has never lost a game as starting quarterback in college, and surely won this one for Clemson.

– He quickly gets rid of the ball: That was the first time he completed, for Ross.

– Run agile, powerful and authoritative enough to start a 67-yard touchdown run in the first half: that was in his 11-yard fight.

– He moved in his pocket and advanced quickly through his readings: that was evident in the launch to Rodgers.

Lawrence's 107 yards on the ground was also an advantage in the air game: that's where the Buckeyes linebackers focused their attention when Etienne got behind them and found so little traffic after catching Lawrence's last shot.

"We had been saving that little game action for Travis the entire game," Clemson's coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN. "I just felt it was the right time to call him there, and he hit the mark."

If he finally leads to another college football championship for Clemson, the current champion, then Lawrence's decisive momentum in a semifinal that was won by the Tigers, and, in many ways, surpassed, will be remembered as epic and exciting. It was none. He was ruthless and efficient.

Even the message that Lawrence said he delivered to his teammates in a side meeting before heading out to the field – "Let's win it; we're made for this,quot; – was not exactly William Bralace's "Freedom,quot; speech by "Braveheart,quot;.

None of this makes a tremendous story.

However, it was certainly an infernal ending.