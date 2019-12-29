The star of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; Ashley Martson arouses concern after declaring love for Jay Smith in Crying Pic

FTA

Despite his separation, the TLC star reveals that his feelings for his co-star of & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; don't change much, and he admits in his recent Instagram post: & # 39; To this day it still hurts. I still love him. & # 39;

It seems that Ashley Martson has not been able to completely accept her separation from her ex-husband and "90 day fiance"co-star Jay smith. The reality star recently visited her Instagram account to express her feelings, in addition to posting a photo of her crying due to her divorce from Smith.

"This is as crude and real as I can be. I am fighting tears just by writing this. This year has been tough," he wrote in the caption while the image showed his mask in ruins. "This photo was accidentally taken the night of my birthday party in New York City. We just broke up and filed for divorce a second time."

Ashley then remembered being polite with Jay at his birthday party, although he couldn't help but get excited as soon as he "came out the door and entered the Uber with @ritzy_rina". She explained: "The tears were shed. It was the moment I knew … I knew I failed. I failed my marriage, myself, my children."

The television star, however, said she didn't blame Jay for the way things developed between them. "I just want men and women to know that it's okay not to be well. It's okay to cry. It's okay not to be strong all the time. It's okay to fail. What's not right is to let it destroy you." Then she shared.

Despite her separation, Ashley revealed that her feelings for Jay didn't change much. "To this day it still hurts. I still love him," he said. "I just came to terms with the fact that it was over and that I will be fine."

At the end of his message, Ashley wanted her followers to know that "time really heals wounds," while saying there will be no more Ashley or Jay. "I'm leaving this post with the last time I talk about us or our marriage. It's about to be a new year and I'm ready to start a new chapter and not look back." she said.

Ashley and Jay finished after Ashley filed for a divorce from Jay for the second time in April. He also sought an order of protection against abuse against him and then was arrested in July. Ashley, however, abandoned the divorce before announcing her separation once again in October after it was revealed that Jay had pregnant another woman.