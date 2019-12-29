The small son of the Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones dies

The youngest son of Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones died Friday, the player revealed.

Jones, 29, announced the death of his little son Marlo through social media on Saturday before the Lions published a statement.

According to reports, Marlo was 6 months old.

Jones, father of five children, wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday, the Lord called home a piece of my family's heart, Marlo. It's hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son & # 39; Marlito & # 39; unfortunately he passed away and is no longer here with us.

MORE: Notable Sports Deaths of 2019

Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family's heart, Marlo. It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son "Marlito,quot;, unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy you brought us every day, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. Will always remember you. We did not have the opportunity to hear his first words (it would also have been in Spanish). We couldn't see you running with your brothers and sisters, you ran with them with your eyes every day. We know that everything we do from now on will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, we will think about your smile. We already miss you friend and we will always love you. Rest in peace our sweet baby. You have won your wings A publication shared by Marvin Jones Jr (@marvinjonesjr) in Dec 28, 2019 at 3:41 p.m. PST

"Marlo, the joy you brought us every day, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you.

"We did not have the opportunity to hear your first words (it would also have been in Spanish). We could not see you run with your brothers and sisters, you would run with them with your eyes every day."

"We know that everything we do from now on will be with you. Every step we take will be with us. When we have a bad day,

"We will think of your smile. We already miss you friend and we will always love you. Rest in peace, our sweet baby. You have won your wings."

In a statement, the Lions said: "Early today, Marvin and Jazmyn Jones informed us about the sudden death of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during their extremely difficult time."

"Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of the family, and the example they set has inspired many in our community. We thank everyone for the great support. On behalf of the Jones family, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the matter in this moment ".