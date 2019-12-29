The sealed Nolan Turner Party Bowl is a testament to Dabo Swinney's relationship with the late father

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Deep Nolan Turner provided the final seal on the victory of Clemson Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, intercepting Ohio quarterback Justin Fields in the final zone and frustrating an attempt to return to preserve the 29-23 victory of the Tigers.

That play helped advance Clemson's winning streak to 29 games in the last two seasons, giving the team a chance to win consecutive national championships for the first time in the show's history. What came after Nolan Turner allowed a touchdown of Buckeyes at the beginning of the fourth quarter it does even better.

Its roots come from the days of coach Dabo Swinney's game in Alabama, and the relationship he had with the late Nolan Turner's father, Kevin Turner.

MORE: Clemson’s Victory Conclusions Fiesta Bowl

Swinney and Kevin Turner were teammates in Alabama from 1989-91: Swinney at catcher Kevin Turner in fullback. The relationship they built in Tuscaloosa lasted well beyond their game days, through Kevin Turner's ALS diagnosis in 2010 and death in March 2016.

Months before Kevin Turner's death, Swinney offered his son, a zero-star recruit in the class of 2016, a preferred position at Clemson. Due to unforeseen defections in that recruitment class, Swinney gave Nolan Turner his only Power 5 scholarship offer outside of high school.

Four seasons later, Nolan Turner, who wears a No. 24 shirt, just like his father, caught the winning interception of the game to seal the fifth victory of the Tigers in the University American football tiebreaker since 2016.

A suitable work, complete circle that helps to continue the legacy of his father.

