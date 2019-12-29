The Rise of Skywalker & # 39; maintains its box office domain

%MINIFYHTMLd4db6fb929b8f8312878eac8530ece9f9% %MINIFYHTMLd4db6fb929b8f8312878eac8530ece9f10%
Collecting $ 72 million on its second weekend, the last film in the & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; earns more than the rest of the top four combined during the Christmas period.
- Dec 30, 2019
The new movie "Star Wars" continues to dominate the US box office with a second weekend of $ 72 million.
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"He did more than the rest of the first four combined during the Christmas period to stay on top of the pile, before"Jumanji: the next level", which collected $ 35.3 million during its third weekend.
"Little Women (2019)"Debuts at three with $ 16.5 million while animated films"Frozen II"Y"Disguised spies"Complete the new first five.
Adam Sandler& # 39; s "Uncut gems","Knives outside","Cats","Bomb"Y Clint eastwood& # 39; s "Richard Jewell"complete the new top 10.
The ten best movies at the box office of the weekend from December 27 to 29:
- "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"- $ 72 million
- "Jumanji: the next level"- $ 35.3 million
- "Little Women (2019)"- $ 16.5 million
- "Frozen II"- $ 16.5 million
- "Disguised spies"- $ 13.2 million
- "Knives outside"- $ 9.7 million
- "Uncut gems"- $ 9.5 million
- "Cats"- $ 4.8 million
- "Bomb"- $ 4.7 million
- "Richard Jewell"- $ 3 million
