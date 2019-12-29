The Rise of Skywalker & # 39; maintains its box office domain

%MINIFYHTMLd4db6fb929b8f8312878eac8530ece9f9% %MINIFYHTMLd4db6fb929b8f8312878eac8530ece9f10%

Walt Disney Images Movie

Collecting $ 72 million on its second weekend, the last film in the & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; earns more than the rest of the top four combined during the Christmas period.

Dec 30, 2019

Up News Info –

The new movie "Star Wars" continues to dominate the US box office with a second weekend of $ 72 million.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"He did more than the rest of the first four combined during the Christmas period to stay on top of the pile, before"Jumanji: the next level", which collected $ 35.3 million during its third weekend.

%MINIFYHTMLd4db6fb929b8f8312878eac8530ece9f11% %MINIFYHTMLd4db6fb929b8f8312878eac8530ece9f12%

"Little Women (2019)"Debuts at three with $ 16.5 million while animated films"Frozen II"Y"Disguised spies"Complete the new first five.

Adam Sandler& # 39; s "Uncut gems","Knives outside","Cats","Bomb"Y Clint eastwood& # 39; s "Richard Jewell"complete the new top 10.

The ten best movies at the box office of the weekend from December 27 to 29:

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"- $ 72 million "Jumanji: the next level"- $ 35.3 million "Little Women (2019)"- $ 16.5 million "Frozen II"- $ 16.5 million "Disguised spies"- $ 13.2 million "Knives outside"- $ 9.7 million "Uncut gems"- $ 9.5 million "Cats"- $ 4.8 million "Bomb"- $ 4.7 million "Richard Jewell"- $ 3 million

You can share this post!



Previous article Trey Songz hits the flight attendant, is caught following her on Instagram Next article



NFL star Marvin Jones Jr. laments the sudden death of a 6-month-old baby in an emotional post