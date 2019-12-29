The new girlfriend of the weekend looks EXACTLY like Selena Gomez! (Photos)

Last night, The Weeknd is seen dating a Selena Gomez appearance in West Hollywood.

The weekend and his new GF were seen making a quick exit through the back of the popular Los Angeles nightclub, Delilah. It is clear that The Weeknd has a guy because the mysterious woman mysteriously resembles her former Selena Gomez.

They will remember The Weekend and Selena, 27, began dating in January 2017, but in October of the same year, the two decided to separate after only 10 months of being together.

The couple seemed to be madly in love, and The Weekend helped Serena overcome a serious health crisis.

But it is said on the street that Selena left The Weeknd, and he never got over it.