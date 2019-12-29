The minor star Skai Jackson is secretly dating 21-year-old rapper Lil Keed, her furious mom baby

Wenn

The former actress of & # 39; Jessie & # 39; She is branded Disney th * t by Lil Keed's baby mom after discovering that the 17-year-old star named & # 39; dad & # 39; from the 21-year-old hip-hop star.

Up News Info –

Disney actress Skai jackson was caught in a drama with the rapper Lil keedIt's the baby mom. The woman called Jackson, who is still a minor, for allegedly ruining her relationship with the 21-year-old rap star. She called the "Jessie"actress" lil young th * t a **. "

According to the baby mom, Jackson, 17, was secretly dating Keed. They allegedly planned to make it public next year after she turned 18. "Tell him to find something safe to play with fire now (sic)," Keed's daughter's mother told the Internet.

Jackson, however, denied the claims of the baby mom. "But I don't want it that way?" She responded to the woman in DM. "He asked my age and I told him … I don't see the problem. I am not sure why you have a problem with me, as I have seen you comment in a previous post when I have no problem with you. No bad blood around here. I hope that have a good one. "

In response, the baby mom told Jackson that she had seen her text exchanges: "You don't have to lie to me." In a screenshot that made his round on the Internet, Jackson was seen calling Keed "dad."

It's unclear how their relationship began or who the instigator was, but Jackson said he had already moved on. Without naming her new boyfriend, she said: "But trust me, I don't have, I have a boyfriend now … I just know that I don't have any problem with you and I don't want any negative vibes because I just don't like drama."

<br />

As the drama developed online, the Internet reacted. Many criticized Lil Keed for flirting with a minor, some called his baby for attacking Skai Jackson instead of criticizing the rapper, and others told the young actress to stay away from the lyricist whose real name is Raqhid Jevon Render.

Lil Keed was not the only Render that generated controversy for messing with a minor. His 20-year-old brother, Semaja Zair Render or better known as Lil GotItHe was attacked after they saw him flirting with 16-year-old Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) at the beginning of this year. Their relationship led to Bhabie's infamous fight with his young star. Woah vicky.