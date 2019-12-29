The love and marriage of OWN Huntsville Melody and Martell Holt supposedly divided !!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

According to reports, two of OWN Network's Love & Marriage Huntsville stars have separated, at least that's the rumor on social media.

Melody and Martell Holt are a very attractive couple, with a beautiful family and a successful real estate business in Alabama. But the family seems to be dividing.

For months, there have been online business rumors and marital problems with the Holt. And that is particularly disturbing, since Melody is 8 months pregnant.

But yesterday, Martell sent the rumors at full speed, when he launched a video that talks about how he plans to "leave some things behind,quot; in 2020. He also told Instagrammers he wanted to "get something out of his chest."

