The love and marriage of OWN Huntsville Melody and Martell Holt supposedly divided !!

According to reports, two of OWN Network's Love & Marriage Huntsville stars have separated, at least that's the rumor on social media.

Melody and Martell Holt are a very attractive couple, with a beautiful family and a successful real estate business in Alabama. But the family seems to be dividing.

For months, there have been online business rumors and marital problems with the Holt. And that is particularly disturbing, since Melody is 8 months pregnant.

But yesterday, Martell sent the rumors at full speed, when he launched a video that talks about how he plans to "leave some things behind,quot; in 2020. He also told Instagrammers he wanted to "get something out of his chest."

Here is Martell's post:

Melody responded quickly to the video, explaining that he plans to fight any accusation made by Martell. How messy. .

This is what Melody said:

Love and marriage: Huntsville focuses on the lives of three powerful African-American couples who come together to revitalize the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama, through their joint real estate company, The Comeback Group. Couples are lifelong friends and avid socialities with strong personalities and strong views, each facing the realities of dealing with love and marriage while they want this great company to be a success.

Here is a link to the program website.

And here are the photos of the couple: