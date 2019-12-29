The FAI board apologizes to the Irish public for "past mistakes,quot; | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML0684f2f060937fedd94000cf45a231039% %MINIFYHTML0684f2f060937fedd94000cf45a2310310%





The outgoing president, Donal Conway, apologized for the "mistakes of the past,quot;



The Irish Football Association board issued an apology to "all levels of the game,quot; for the serious financial situation of the organization.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the FAI had asked the Irish government for a ransom of £ 15.3 million (€ 18 million) to help it avoid insolvency.

The FAI faces liabilities of almost £ 47 million (€ 55 million) and, as a result, has been forced to consider selling its stake in Aviva Stadium.

The FAI Board said in a statement: "The Irish Football Association Board issued an apology tonight to the hundreds of thousands involved with Irish football at all levels of the game, the Irish public and the staff of the FAI.

"The apology was made after the new FAI AGM meeting at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin, where delegates received the 2018 financial statements."

The outgoing president, Donal Conway, said: "The clear message from our delegates is that Irish football wants to move forward and we apologize to all our interested parties for past mistakes."

Vice President Paul Cooke, who acts as a volunteer executive leader, expressed fears on Sunday that the FAI could go into liquidation.

"We are involved in conversations with our stakeholders," Cooke said. "If those conversations were interrupted, then the dissolution process is something that could happen.

"That could mean exam, or it could even mean liquidation.

"With the liquidation there would be no international friendly matches and there is at least uncertainty about the participation of Irish League clubs in Europe."

"These are the most severe consequences. All our commercial contracts would end.

"Examining means we would get protection from our creditors, but you must have a viable financial plan for that."

The FAI is considering selling its stake in the Aviva stadium

Cooke called for "a partnership approach between us, our banks, UEFA and the government,quot; to help the FAI avoid liquidation.

In response to those comments, Irish Sports Minister Shane Ross said the government "sees neither liquidation nor examination as a viable option,quot; for the FAI.

Ross said: "At the beginning of January, Minister Griffin and I hope to meet with UEFA, representatives of all Irish League clubs, union spokesmen, FAI directors and other interested parties in the search for a solution. that avoids liquidation or examination but ensures the future of Irish football. "

Cooke admitted that selling its stake in Aviva Stadium is a possible solution to the financial problems of the FAI, but said the FAI would need at least £ 42.7m (€ 50m) to do so.

"The bank has a charge of £ 25.6m (€ 30m) and we need another £ 17m (€ 20m), so we would have to sell it for at least £ 42.7m (€ 50m) so that anything is actually realized of the association, "Cooke said.