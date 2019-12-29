The cold wave hits Bangladesh, kills 50 | News

By Matilda Coleman
At least 50 people died in Bangladesh because the cold weather continues to sweep across the country, authorities said.

The country's lowest temperature this year was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius (40.1 degrees Fahrenheit) early Sunday in Tetulia, a border town in northern Bangladesh, the weather office said.

At least 17 people died of acute respiratory infection and 33 of diarrhea caused by rotavirus and other diseases in Bangladesh from November 1 to December 28, said Ayesha Akhter, a senior official in the government's health direction.

Hospitals have been filled with people suffering from cold-related diseases, such as the flu, dehydration and pneumonia, he said.

Those with low incomes, particularly workers, are the most affected by cold weather because they lack clothing, while many others, especially children and the elderly, are prone to diseases such as pneumonia, Akhter said.

The weather office said the cold wave, accompanied by cold winds and dense fog, will probably continue for a few more days.

The thick fog forced the authorities to divert several flights and delay others, aviation officials said.

"I have no choice. I have to work independently of the bad weather to feed my family," said Abdur Rahim, a rickshaw shooter in the capital, Dhaka.

"The number of passengers has been drastically reduced as people avoid getting out. It is also becoming difficult to pull the rickshaw as I feel that my body is frozen."

SOURCE:
Reuters news agency

