The Browns fire Freddie Kitchens after a shameful season as Cleveland coach

When the Browns lost to the Steelers earlier this month, we thought Freddie Kitchens had four games left in the 2019 season to prove he was the right coach for Cleveland in 2020 and beyond.

Failure.

On Sunday night, after the Browns lost their season finale against the Bengals to end the year with a 6-10 record, Kitchens was fired after only one season as a coach in Cleveland. The 45-year-old became the second coach in franchise history (Rob Chudzinski in 2013) to be fired after one year. The shameful defeat on Sunday in Cincinnati was evidently the straw that broke the glass.

"We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organization, but we did not see the success or improvement opportunities to move forward with him as our head coach," team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "Our focus is on hiring an exceptional leader for this soccer team and we will adopt a comprehensive approach to this process. We are excited about the main players we have to build and develop, and we hope to bring a strong head coach who will put this group of players in the best position to succeed. ”

Browns general manager John Dorsey added: “I would like to thank Freddie for his dedication and effort last season. We are disappointed with our results and feel that change is necessary. Freddie is a good man and a good football coach. We wish him and his family nothing but success. "

The cooking of the kitchens is the product of two related factors. One was the level of sudden expectations with which the Browns entered the 2019 season, and the other was Kitchens' apparent inability to manage a list full of talent in a way that offered the desired results. As we noted earlier this month, the coach was getting in the way of a team that was still trying to learn how to use the playoff contender tag.

When Kitchens was promoted from Browns interim offensive coordinator to head coach in January, the hiring seemed logical given his positive working relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Even when Dorsey filled the roster with new talents in the form of Odell Beckham Jr., Kareem Hunt, Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson, giving the Browns the third best chance to win the Super Bowl among the AFC teams behind the Patriots and Chiefs, Kitchens stood firm, apparently handling these new expectations with ease.

Then came the turbulence.

Beckham did not appear in the minicamp. Duke Johnson requested to be changed and finally his wish was granted despite Kitchens' reluctance. Through the media, chefs warned Browns staff members not to filter information as unidentified sources. Antonio Callaway was suspended. Cleveland lost to Denver when the Broncos started QB Brandon Allen, who had never taken a complement to the regular NFL season.

Then came the Browns-Steelers fight. The kitchens said he was embarrassed by the fact that Myles Garrett swung a helmet and hit Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph in the head, an act that suspended the defensive end for the rest of the season. A couple of weeks later, Kitchens wore a T-shirt with the words "Pittsburgh started,quot; printed on the chest, a reference to the fight before the team's revenge in Pittsburgh.

After the Browns lost that game, Kitchens said his shirt was not a factor. The Steelers players disagreed. "I know our coach would never have done something like that," Pittsburgh guard Ramon Foster said.

These are just a few moments that defined a disastrous season for Cleveland. Most of his injuries were self-inflicted, hence the firing of the kitchens.

The Browns will now look for coach number 22 in the franchise's history. With the exception of Gregg Williams, who held an interim position in 2018, no Cleveland coach has achieved a general record of .500 or better since Marty Schottenheimer (.620) in 1984-88. A Browns coach has not taken the team to the playoffs since 2002, when the Butch Davis team fell in the wild card round against the Steelers.

Except for an extreme rotation of the list in 2020, the next coach will work against expectations similar to those that cost Kitchens his job. Of course, based on what we know now about these Browns, they will at least not be considered a contender for Super Bowl 55.

Including the kitchens and their final statistics, the complete Browns training history is shown below.