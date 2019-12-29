The addresses of Elton John and Olivia Newton-John are accidentally published by British officials

WENN / Lia Toby / Instar

Following the confusion over the Queen's New Year Honors list, the Cabinet Office is quick to issue an apology to more than 1,000 affected people and ensures that the information has been removed.

Up News Info –

British officials were forced to apologize after mistakenly posting the home addresses of more than 1,000 people, including Elton John Y Olivia Newton-John, which were recognized on the Queen's New Year Honors List.

Sir Elton has been named Honorary Companion for music and charity services, while Olivia has chosen Damehood for charity, cancer research and entertainment services.

Stars included Queen battery Roger Taylor Y Snow patrol Leader Gary Lightbody They were also named, along with several Oscar-winning film directors, high-ranking politicians and diplomats, popular athletes and people in sensitive defense roles.

However, in surprising confusion, the addresses of all recipients were published late Friday, December 27, when the Cabinet Office published the recipients of the New Year honors.

A statement from the Cabinet Office said: "The information was removed as soon as possible. We apologize to all those affected and we are investigating how this happened."

Authorities said people will be contacted about the error, and a spokesman for the Information Commissioner's Office confirmed that he was investigating "in response to reports of a data breach involving the Cabinet Office and the list of Honors of New Year".

The non-departmental public body may impose fines for privacy violations.