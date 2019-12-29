The 8 best Browns training candidates to replace Freddie farewell kitchens

%MINIFYHTMLd270012323d415ecbade9bbad97a20cd9% %MINIFYHTMLd270012323d415ecbade9bbad97a20cd10%

The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday night after a disastrous 6-10 season in which the preseason hype didn't match the record in the field. Kitchens was the ninth head coach of Cleveland since the franchise returned in 1999, and the next coach will inherit a talented list that includes Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and Myles Garrett.

That coach is expected to return to this team to the postseason for the first time since the 2002 season.

%MINIFYHTMLd270012323d415ecbade9bbad97a20cd11% %MINIFYHTMLd270012323d415ecbade9bbad97a20cd12%

MORE: Browns fire kitchens after season 6-10

Here is a list of the best replacement options.

Browns Coach Candidates: The Best Bets

This means that the general manager, John Dorsey, and the main office staff, full of former Green Bay employees, stay. McCarthy took a free season after being fired by the Packers last year. He has 125 career wins, which ranks 30th among the NFL coaches, and the well-documented relationship with Aaron Rodgers eclipses the success McCarthy enjoyed at Green Bay.

Remember, Rodgers first started with McCarthy, who could be the right voice for Mayfield.

The Browns were an undisciplined team in 2019, much like the one Rivera inherited in Carolina when he arrived in 2011. Rivera, with the help of the quarterback of the Cam Newton franchise, led the Panthers to four playoff appearances and a Super Bowl . He did it by walking along the line between the disciplinary and the player's coach.

Rivera also played on the 1985 Bears team, and his defenses reflected him. Carolina finished in the top 10 in total defense five times during his tenure as coach.

Urban meyer https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ee/fe/urban-meyer-081818-ftrjpg_1w2jpm1p9mkmo1bdyua6qk23z4.jpg?t=56039198,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



If Meyer is going to make the leap to the NFL, why not stay close to home to do so? Meyer would galvanize a fan base loaded with cross fans from Ohio State. He has a strong voice and should be able to hire a staff that takes full advantage of Mayfield.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Meyer have a good relationship. This is a risky hiring, but it would have more leash than kitchens.

NFL assistants to watch the browns

We know what McDaniels did to the Colts and that there is a good chance he will take over Bill Belichick in New England. The native of Barberton, Ohio, has also been mentioned in the Browns training searches in the past, and has never materialized.

McDaniels is a good option for offensive talent, but can the Browns trust him to take the job?

Roman worked wonders with Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco and is doing it again in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson, a quarterback that the Browns have seen take over the division.

Roman could bring that much-needed creativity to the Cleveland offense and, at the same time, leave a division rival. That is a mutual benefit for the Browns, but it can be difficult to achieve.

Saleh's rise began as a quality control coach for Pete Carroll in Seattle, and he has continued that progression as a defensive coordinator for San Francisco over the past three seasons. The secondary high-energy behavior of Saleh is a success with the cameras, but there is substance where that comes from.

San Francisco was the "it,quot; team in the NFL in 2018 before it exploded in 2019. Saleh is ready to be a head coach for the first time, and would have a defensive line to build in Cleveland.

University coaches to watch the brown

Lincoln Riley https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a8/ab/lincoln-riley-120519-getty-ftr_184v9f33k407c1pa6txok9roaz.jpg?t=-650219778,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The draw at Mayfield is obvious, and Riley has led three college football playoff races in Oklahoma. If Riley wants the NFL, why not go with a quarterback he knows? That offensive scheme can work for professionals, and Mayfield could regain his rookie form with his former coach.

On the other hand, Mayfield played a role in kitchen retention. Is this the message that browns want to send?

We would put Brian Kelly or Jim Harbaugh here, but we think those two will stay as well-known coaches in the college game. However, Rhule is an interesting candidate because of his career at Temple and Baylor.

He develops the talent of the NFL well and showed that he can manage a reconstruction with Baylor. This would be a long shot given to the other candidates on the board, but it is a name that could be rejected if some of those big names are not met.