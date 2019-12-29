The & # 39; challengers & # 39; Premier League Darts will appear in 2020, says Barry Hearn | Darts news





Fallon Sherrock could figure as one of the nine & # 39; Challengers & # 39; in the Premier League next year

PDC President Barry Hearn has confirmed that nine & # 39; challengers & # 39; They will appear in this year's Premier League when the lineup is confirmed on New Year's Day.

As always, there has been a lot of debate about the elite 10-player field that runs through the United Kingdom, Ireland and continental Europe for 17 nights since February 6.

In an exclusive interview with the podcast of The Darts Show, Hearn admitted that changes were coming and with speculation going around and Hearn talking to Dutch television, the PDC took the unprecedented step of confirming part of next year's competition.

Last year's successful introduction of nine & # 39; contestants & # 39; who took the place of the injured Gary Anderson, has caused calls for the format to return.

"There will be some changes, I think the first thing is that the board will ratify before the final as always," said Hearn, who will confirm the lineup immediately after the end of the New Year's World Championship.

"I think the idea of ​​Contenders worked, and I think it's something we are looking to continue … at least for another year."

"You have to be careful when you change things like that because sometimes it seems a bit old if it's the same as always, but it worked really well last year."

Michael van Gerwen has won five Premier League titles

It remains to be seen if the admission of Hearn changes extends to the format. Everything will be revealed after the World Championship final, as it has become a tradition, and the format and alignment will be confirmed when Michael van Gerwen defends his title.

Most of the chat in recent months has focused on the contestants, and once again, the young names, the emerging stars, including Fallon Sherrock, have filed a claim to take tenth place in the initial nine nights and speculation It will change to the names you could submit.

"I don't think anyone who was in Aberdeen forgets about John Henderson's walk and that's the kind of thing that makes everyone smile and sit on the edge of their seats."

Chris Dobey

Glen Durrant

Steve Lennon

Luke Humphries

John henderson

Nathan Aspinall

Max hopp

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Jeffrey de Zwaan

"In regards to the play, it is basic. The first four are automatic, if we make the contestants it means that there are five points at stake and they are on the biggest stage of their lives and anyone left in this competition has a chance to the Premier League. "

The four main names of the Order of Merit after the Worlds will occupy automatic places, currently Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith, while the names that join him are varied.

Anderson, completely fit again, has insisted he will play "as much as the PDC throws him,quot; this year, while Daryl Gurney, Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall, Dave Chisnall, James Wade and Glen Durrant are in the mix, while Hearn He admitted that a bolter in the World Championship could easily claim.

"If someone wins it (the World Championship), who we didn't think I was going to win, trust me … they will come in. Ask me on January 1 and I will reveal everything to you!

World youth champion Luke Humphries was one of last year's contenders and has submitted a request for return.

When asked if those automatic spaces would ever be increased, Hearn insisted that the tournament should reflect those who have earned the right to be at the top of the game and lead a competition that has grown in profile despite not There are classification points. offer.

"It all comes down to respect for the players. You deserve recognition for the excellence you've shown. You deserve a reward because you've earned it."

"It's a meritocracy and those four best players are there for merit. They have won the prize and obtained the ranking, and they deserve it."

Premier League coverage begins on Thursday, February 6 at Sky sports and we will have all the accumulation, news, opinions and interviews during the 17 weeks of competition until the Play Offs in The O2 in May.