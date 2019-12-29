The 10-year transformation of Lala Kent is not what you would expect to see

Lala Kent He is walking down the memory lane.

With the decade coming to an end, the Vanderpump Rules Star shared his 10-year transformation with a side-by-side photo that highlighted his past and present lewk.

And although many would expect the reality television personality to look completely different, especially because she has been open about getting Botox and fillers, that is not the case.

In any case, the 29-year-old beauty mogul seems not to have changed much, apart from the fact that she has fatter lips, newly formed eyebrows and a lighter hair color. In addition, it is clear that she has always been a devotee of makeup and a risk maker of fashion.

Taking Instagram stories on Sunday, the Utah native recalled her past in a candid post.

"I found the image on the left on my old laptop," said the reality show personality. "A cutting-edge science fiction photo. But the look reminded me of the image on the right."