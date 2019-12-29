Tendai Mtawarira: from the debut of South Africa to winning the World Cup | South Africa

The racial diversity of the South African rugby team that won the 2019 World Cup meant that the last win has done more than the previous two titles to unite the country once divided, said winning team member Tendai Mtawarira.

Mtawarira, born in Zimbabwe (affectionately known as Beast) survived an energetic effort at the beginning of his career to prevent him from playing for the Springboks because he was not a South African citizen.

The Springboks defeated England 32-12 in the final on November 2 in Japan and Mtawarira, 34, He said that being world champions under the first black rugby captain of his adopted country felt "quite special."

"I think winning the World Cup (2019) was really special, especially with Siya as black captain," Mtawarira told Al Jazeera.

"He brought the country together. I had no idea what it really meant for the country until we arrived in South Africa and did trophy tours all over the country. Many people came out to cheer the moment up, it was when I realized that this What It has really affected the whole country.

"I feel like the other World Cups would have been special, but I think this one, particularly at this time, has been quite special, especially with the way the team made it."

& # 39; Really grateful & # 39;

After a race that threw 117 games, the most crowned pillar in Springbok's history withdrew from international rugby after helping the team win the World Cup title.

A popular figure throughout the world of rugby, Mtawarira's retirement found himself sadly among his legion of fans, who posted touching farewell messages on different social media platforms.

But 10 years ago, his future as Springbok was questioned after it emerged that he did not have a residence permit.

Mtawarira qualified to play for South Africa according to the eligibility rules of the world rugby governing body, which gave it the green light according to the residence criteria.

But the South African government ruled that sending a foreigner violated the laws of the country. In November 2009, he ordered the immediate removal of the Zimbabwean accessory until adequate documentation was obtained.

After the SA Rugby Union (Saru) filed a citizenship application, aided by the vigorous lobbying efforts of renowned personalities such as Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Mtawarira finally obtained citizenship in June 2010.

"It was a dream come true for me to represent the Springboks," says Mtawarira. "It's something I dreamed would happen when I was young, but it's still surreal that it really happened."

"Reaching 50 games was a great honor, let alone 117. The World Cup is an accumulation of things I had been working hard for. I wanted to retire last year. What motivated me to continue was that I wanted to give it a chance more to win the World Cup. It was my dream to go out with that award. "

Earlier this month, Mtawarira signed with Old Glory, the Washington-based Major Rugby League club, after he initially arrived in the United States on vacation.

The Old Glory agreement was negotiated by a sports marketing company, Kyros Sports, co-owned by Mtawarira and his US-based Zimbabwean childhood friend Kisset Chirengende.

Chirengende played rugby for the Bradford & Bingley club in the lower divisions of the English rugby union system.

"Just seeing his work ethic has really inspired me to put the same effort into what I do," Chirengende said.

"The guy never stops, man. Really. It's ridiculous how much he works, behind the scenes, his private workouts. It's just his strength, his mental strength. Every time he was dropped from the Springboks, it wasn't that many times, He would still have a positive outlook.

"I didn't want to be on the bench. I hated it. I would say: & # 39; I have to work harder and I'll come back to him & # 39;".

Former Zimbabwean captain Denford Mutamangira was on the same school team as Mtawarira in Harare.

"Beast has not changed so much," Mutamangira recalls. "He has always been a man of few words, but a man of action. The way he was so excited when the Boks scored, or won a scrum (in the World Cup final), that's Beast for you."

"He is a humble and realistic individual who always tries to make a difference in the lives of other people. We have remained friends over the years and he has supported me in my career in Zimbabwe."

Mtawarira has a foundation aimed at introducing rugby in rural areas of Zimbabwe, a country that often produces first-class players, with many, like him, representing other countries.

"I hope to start some type of scrum clinic and academy, a cutting-edge facility where young people can be trained," Mtawarira broadens his vision of Zimbabwe.

"I am also looking to advise them. That is a great thing for children who have a professional configuration, or are about to enter one. That is what makes or breaks players trying to reach the top."

Mtawarira began training on a donated bicycle and said he didn't have much clothes.

"It was very difficult for me to come from Zimbabwe. I didn't have enough resources. And the possibility of not playing for the Springboks after the saga of citizenship is something that took its toll.

"If it weren't for some people, especially Desmond Tutu, who came to my aid and helped me get my citizenship, I wouldn't be here. So I'm really grateful to the Arc."