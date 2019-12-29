Taliban attack kills 17 local fighters in northern Afghanistan | News

An overnight Taliban attack has killed at least 17 local fighters in Takhar province in northern Afghanistan, local officials said, even when A temporary ceasefire nationwide may be in process.

The attack on Sunday apparently addressed a local militia commander who escaped unharmed, said Jawad Hajri, spokesman for the governor of Takhar province.

Four others were also injured when Taliban fighters attacked the militia base in the Lalah Gozar area Khwaja Bahauddin district, Hajri and a provincial councilor, Rohullah Raufi, told the DPA news agency.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the fighters of the group killed 21 armed men and confiscated their weapons.

The attack came when Taliban officials told the Associated Press news agency that a ceasefire could be implemented in the country.

The Taliban previously rejected all offers for a ceasefire by the Afghan government, with the exception of a three-day truce in June 2018 during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The current ceasefire proposal would last from one week to 10 days and then a peace agreement with the United States would be signed, Taliban officials said.

Conversations would follow between Afghans on both sides of the conflict to decide the shape of a postwar Afghanistan.

The Taliban shura, or governing council, is currently debating whether it accepts the US ceasefire proposal, Taliban officials said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media, but were familiar with the ongoing negotiations between the United States and the Taliban.

On Monday, an American soldier died in combat in the northern province of Kunduz. The Taliban claimed that it was behind a deadly roadside bombing that attacked US and Afghan forces in Kunduz.

The next day, a Taliban attack at a checkpoint killed at least seven Afghan army soldiers in the northern province of Balkh.

Six other Afghan troops were killed in the same province on Thursday in an attack on an army base.

At least 10 Afghan soldiers were killed in a complex attack on a checkpoint in southern Helmand province on Friday.

The Taliban frequently attack Afghan and US forces, as well as government officials. But many civilians are also killed in crossfire or by bombs placed along the roads by combatants.