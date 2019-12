SUNS at KINGS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | December 28, 2019

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Sacramento Kings 112-110 behind Devin Booker’s 32 PTS and 10 AST. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 20 PTS and 16 REB, while Buddy Hield led the Kings with 23 PTS.

