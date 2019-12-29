Stormy Ireland achieves victory in Leopardstown | Racing news





Stormy Ireland, ridden by Paul Townend, moves away from the last

Stormy Ireland made every publication a winner to take Willie Mullins one-two home in Grade Three Advent Insurance EBF Irish Mares Hurdle in Leopardstown.

The usual favorite was kicked out of the 9-10 favorite, and never seemed to get caught while Paul Townend led her to a five-and-a-half-year victory over the stable partner Elfile.

"It's a bright jumper," said the winning coach.

"We would love to go after her, she is not big, but she has a big heart."

"Paul was very positive with her: he likes to gallop and jump. It would be very difficult for any of them, under the conditions of today's race, to stay with her."

"Obviously, the terrain made things very easy for him. It's a good mare and I hope we can get more prizes for the rest of the season."

Its objectives may still include the Cheltenham Festival, although Mullins' confidence in this high task is moderate.

"It has a rating of 147 and I really want to have 157 or 160 to be good enough to win a Mares obstacle," he added.

"She will be good enough to get into it, and probably run into it."

"I couldn't see her as a winning material. We will try to find better opportunities for her if we can. She did everything right today, and could not have done anything else."

"Today's conditions really suited him, and it could be difficult to get another race like that for the rest of the season."

Cobbler & # 39; s Way (9-2) provided the duo in the form of Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore another winner, in the Pigsback.com Maiden Hurdle.

Mullins' big favorite, The Big Getaway, was apparently doing well, running to the end, but he ruined it and finished only fourth.

"Rachael took a big leap at the last moment, and I don't think he's gone for him yet," said De Bromhead.

"He has always been a horse we have thought about a lot. We were a little disappointed with him the first day, but he seems to have won a lot in his first race."

"It's one that we look forward to. We could see the two-mile six-run for him here in February."

"I would need to talk to (the owners) Michael and Eddie (O & # 39; Leary) and see what they would like to do, (it will be) that or the Surehaul in Clonmel. I think we will improve it." on travel anyway.

"He is a huge and huge horse, and I was surprised when he won his bumper, to be honest. He is simply a lovely horse, big and galloping."

Best Behavior (8-1) provided Oliver McKiernan with a second Christmas winner at the Adare Manor Chase Disability Opportunity.

Eric Bloodaxe of Joseph O & # 39; Brien (favorite 8-11) is Betfair's 12-1 favorite for the Champion Bumper after a debut victory, in the INH Flat race of O & # 39; Driscoll O & # 39; Neil Insurance Brokers.

"He is a lovely horse and won well the first time," said O & # 39; Brien.

"It was a messy race today, but still managed to do the job."

"This boy has always stood out. He is a beautiful horse and always worked well."

"It won't run too much this year. It's a horse, I would say, that we would like to consider."

"I would never have had in my head that I wanted to go to Cheltenham with him."

"I will definitely not say no. I could come back here in February, that might make sense, but keep in mind that this is your second race now in five or six weeks, and you could go to Punchestown."