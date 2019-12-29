South Africa vs England – summary and statistics

England's quest for a second trial chase record of 2019 was crushed by South Africa when it slipped to a 107-run loss in the first game of the series at Centurion.

England had raised hopes for a Headingley-like ending when Ben Stokes, who reached an undefeated 135 while his team chased 359 to beat Australia in Leeds during the ashes, and Joe Root was in the fold with 174 needed.

But Stokes (14) cut the roulette Keshav Maharaj on his stumps, before Jonny Bairstow (9) cut the second installment with the new ball to break and Root (48) hit Anrich Nortje behind while tourists fell 204-3 to 268..

Jos Buttler (22), who, like Root, was batting after overcoming the disease, threw some lustful punches, but he was the ninth man out, since England lost its last seven wickets by 64, having lost its last seven wickets for 39 in his first entries. .

Kagiso Rabada (4-103) and Nortje (3-56) were the bowlers' choice when South Africa broke a losing streak of five games in Test cricket to take a 1-0 lead in the four-game series, which Continue in Cape Town on Friday.

The Proteas were the favorites before playing on Sunday, although England resumed in 121-1 – 255 races below the victory, thanks mainly to the sixth half-century Rory Burns.

The starter, 77 who did not leave overnight, was tied by the metronome Vernon Philander in the early stages of day four and only achieved his first race since the 25th installment he faced, and would have run out of it, had the Rudi Second subfields shy before the stumps of the short leg that has been in the target.

The burns seemed to be more aggressive when Nortje entered, although that proved his ruin by beating Rabada halfway to fall by 84.

Joe Denly (31), who had nailed Rabada for two sixty, was the other victim in the opening session, beating Dwaine Pretorius, his criticism was in vain with the delivery prepared to cut the stumps.

Denly's exit ensured that Stokes reached the fold with 218 runs required, exactly the point where he left for his winning hit at Headingley.

That symmetry, and then the fact that he and Root began to find the limit after lunch, made England fans dream of another notable victory, only for Maharaj (2-37) to strike a hammer blow.

The first spin of the roulette was 13, including the consecutive limits for Stokes, but he punished the left-hander in his follow-up when South Africa's captain, Faf du Plessis, was rewarded for staying with the bowler.

Bairstow then drove freely through Rabada, before Root flirted off the stump and Sam Curran (9) and Jofra Archer (4) were also trapped behind the wicket.

Buttler's enterprising cameo, which included taking Nortje on two legs and six in one, came to an end when he perished in the deep looking to replicate his six balls before, in front of Rabada.

Rabada finished the contest when she cleared Stuart Broad (6) when South Africa took the first blood sample from the series, with England letting rue sneak down 181 in her first innings and bowling too short on the third day when the hosts accumulated 272 on his second hit.

