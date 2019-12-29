Skai Jackson criticized by rapper Baby Mama – Flame & # 39; Disney THOT & # 39 ;!

Disney star Skai Jackson is trapped in the middle of a love triangle, with a rapper and her baby mom. And the baby mom is attacking Skai publicly and calls her "Disney Thot."

It all started at the beginning of the year, when Skai, 17, and rapper Lil Keed became friends. Their friendship quickly began to transform into a romance, but it is not clear how far they took it.

Well, Lil Keed's baby's mother saw some of the text messages Skai left to Keed, and criticized the Disney star on social media.

It turns out that Skai was calling Keed "dad,quot; and supposedly told the rapper that he wanted to take their relationship to a physical level. But Skai allegedly used a very graphic language to describe it.

And here are the messages that Lil Keed's baby's mother sent to Skai, along with Skai's response, and the alleged text messages where Skai called Lil Keed "dad."