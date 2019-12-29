Simulated Draft of the NFL 2020: Dolphins, Panthers receive the remains of QB from Bengals; Cowboys, the Raiders find new stars; Redskins, lions go defense

%MINIFYHTML9fd427c478f83ae486c1ad581d0b111b9% %MINIFYHTML9fd427c478f83ae486c1ad581d0b111b10%

The 2019 NFL regular season is coming to an end, and there is only one game left in the college football season.

With the order of the Draft 2020 NFL resolved and with the bowl games in full swing, it is becoming a little easier to project which teams are positioned to take the best prospects on the board, before plunging into the four-month evaluation process before the first round on April 23. There have been many exhibition games for the best talents available, highlighted by the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Including the stars of LSU, Oklahoma, Clemson and Ohio State, this is our last simulated draft for 2020, the last one before the new year.

NFL ODDS PROJECT:

Will Bengals burrow at number 1 a lock?

Simulated Draft of the NFL 2020

1. Cincinnati Bengals (1-14)

Offensive coach Zac Taylor needs a franchise passer with Andy Dalton disappearing and Ryan Finley doesn't show much. Burrow has enjoyed a meteoric rise as the fugitive winner of the Heisman Trophy and the best prospect of QB in the class. At 6-3, 215 pounds, he combines his mental and physical strength in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery. His leadership and athletic skills have also flourished in Baton Rouge, with his ridiculous performances in the Alabama game and the PPC semifinal against Oklahoma as a big game sauce. Consider it a better full version of Jared Goff.

2. Washington Redskins (3-12)

Chase Young, EDGE, State of Ohio

Young qualifies as a better prospect than the recent stallions of Ohio State, Joey and Nick Bosa. Whatever the new coach of Washington, whatever the new schemes and regardless of other needs, assuming the Redskins do not change, they should take the opportunity to obtain this fundamental talent for the defensive reconstruction of the team. Young (6-5, 265 pounds) is a disruptor who changed the game and had 16.5 catches in just 12 junior games. He is the clear choice for a team that does not need a QB.

3. Detroit Lions (3-11-1)

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Lions should look for the best defensive player available, and the inside line is a high priority for Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn. With Young off the board, they should love Brown's potential to address his problems against the race. At 6-5, 318 pounds, it is a fast disruptor that makes many plays in the field.

4. New York Giants (4-11)

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, State of Ohio

Okudah, an elite ball hawk of 6-1, 200 pounds, has the construction to handle receivers of all sizes. He is fluent and fast enough with great recovery skills in coverage to become a type of closure, with his strengths in the press. The Giants don't have much in the corner thanks to the fights of rookie first-round DeAndre Baker and the launch of Janoris Jenkins. Okudah may be Columbus's next Marshon Lattimore.

5. Miami Dolphins (4-11)

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Now that we know that Tagovailoa (6-1, 218 pounds) should fully recover from his terrifying hip injury, he has to be the one chosen for the Dolphins. Miami can keep Ryan Fitzpatrick to serve as a QB bridge in case Tagovailoa needs more time to recover. When healthy, Tagovailoa is a precise, mobile and deep ball pitcher with the advantage of Russell Wilson, who only throws with his left arm.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10)

Yannick Ngaukoe is a pending free agent, and Calais Campbell (6-8, 300 pounds) is entering his 34-year season. Epenesa (6-6, 280 pounds) is a powerful, explosive and full-bodied player. You can push the blockers out of the way to reach the quarterback and also stand firm against the race. He confirmed his top 10 status with 2.5 catches and a forced loose ball against USC in the Holiday Bowl.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)

Isaiah Simmons, OLB / S, Clemson

The Chargers already have a versatile back-seven defender in Derwin James. They could be downright dominant if they plant Simmons on the second level. Simmons seems to be in the entire field at all times for the Tigers with great speed and range at 6-4, 230 pounds, and can also reach the quarterback. He has 97 tackles, 6 catches, 14.5 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions in 14 games this season.

8. Carolina Panthers (5-10)

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Herbert is the ideal size (6-6, 237 pounds) for a team that probably wants to start over in QB with a new coach. It comes with some concerns of durability, and although it is efficient and mentally hard in general, there are times when you can fall into a depression with your decision making, forcing you to lose confidence. However, with a good NFL training, you can live up to being a prototypical superstar.

9. Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1)

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Gathering Kyler Murray with his college partner would allow Christian Kirk to be more dangerous as a complementary game creator. Lamb, a clone of DeAndre Hopkins, can be that explosive field truck driver and a stable type of possession outside. At 6-2, 199 pounds, Lamb only needed 62 receptions to record 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games in his last season.

10. New York Jets (6-9)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Jets would be ready to take Jeudy or Lamb if they are positioned to do so, but they could also use a stone for their offensive line against Sam Darnold. Thomas combines large size (6-5, 320 pounds) with good hands and footwork. Gase will also love what Thomas can open holes for the running game.

11. Denver Broncos (6-9)

The Broncos are quietly one piece from one of the strongest receiving bodies in the league with Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and DaeSean Hamilton who are already working well in the mix. Jeudy fits the profile as receiver No. 1; a classic creator of intermediate to deep game and drive-finisher with 6-1, 198 pounds.

12. Cleveland Browns (6-9)

The Browns have an incredible set of skill players around Baker Mayfield, but their pass protection was the reason they took to find their explosiveness in early 2019. Jackson (6-6, 310 pounds) has entered the fray First round as a beast athlete attracting more attention with his Trojan tape, assuming he enters the draft as expected.

13. Atlanta Falcons (6-9)

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

The Falcons always seem to be looking for more fast pass interruptions to help their high school (also a primary need), as some selections have not worked as expected. Gross-Matos (6-5, 242 pounds) is a well-built, explosive and versatile defender who can thrive in Dan Quinn's 4-3 scheme.

14. The Vegas Raiders (7-8)

After the Antonio Brown debacle, the Raiders can search for their true long-term No. 1 receiver to pair with former Clemson Hunter Renfrow slot receiver. Higgins is a dangerous and versatile game creator who can be a true force in the red zone. At 6-4, 215 pounds, Higgins has recorded 56 receptions for 1,115 yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games this season.

15. Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

The Cowboys need to upgrade with more playmaking pop with free security and improve much more in covering backs and wings closed. Delpit flies across the field, stops the race as an extra linebacker and makes great plays with the ball in the field coverage. He plays as Derwin James of the Chargers with a huge hybrid size (6-3, 203 pounds) for the position.

16. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

The Colts like Marlon Mack, but it has durability problems. They would benefit from a back that is the complete package, a power racer with a dash of explosiveness and receiving upwards. Taylor (5-11, 219 pounds) has great vision and exploded as a runner. Nor does he get enough credit for what he can do as a receiver, which has been exhibited more during his last university season. In three years for the Badgers, he has posted 7,025 yards of scrimmage and 55 TD totals.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Buccaneers have had a defensive renaissance leading with Todd Bowles, but Ndamukong Suh and Beau Allen are pending free agents. For reinforcement, they can look at Will Muschamp's defense, where Kinlaw, 6.66 and 310 pounds, posted 6 catches in 12 games for the Gamecocks. The offensive tackle and the cornerback will also be considered with this choice.

18. The Vegas Raiders (7-8 Bears)

The Raiders need help in the back after being constantly burned this season despite some improvements in the passing race. Fulton (6-1, 192 pounds) has the size, speed, intelligence and sound coverage skills to have a long and prosperous career.

19. Miami Dolphins (from 8-7 Steelers)

The Dolphins need to get a strong pass guard after switching to Laremy Tunsil. Wirfs has athletics at 6-5, 322 pounds to hold the left side for a long time. Combine your pass blocking skills with power and physics in the running game.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from 8-7 Rams)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

The Jaguars can replace Jalen Ramsey with the selection they acquired for him with Diggs, who can pair well with A.J. Bouye due to its size (6-2, 207 pounds), strength and speed in the field. Diggs has risen quickly on the board with his great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).

21. Tennessee Titans (8-7)

Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

The Titans can continue to strengthen their pass race against Harold Landry with this selection and replace Cameron Wake, 37. Weaver (6-3, 265 pounds) was an absolute beast on the blue lawn with 13.5 catches in 14 games in his last college season.

22. Minnesota Vikings (10-5)

Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

Xavier Rhodes has quickly vanished as a great cover man, and Trae Waynes is a pending free agent. At 6-1, 184 pounds, Adebo offers excellent ball skills and instincts to become an off player. It has 8 interceptions in only 22 college games.

23. Buffalo Bills (10-5)

K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE / OLB, LSU

Chaisson (6-4, 250 pounds) has a great name for an active elite defender who chases quarterbacks and runners alike. He has 6.5 catches during the LSU race to the CFP national championship game, and like several teammates, his draft stock has skyrocketed throughout the season. He is a hybrid player who can work well in his 4-3 to replace Lorenzo Alexander, 37, and a pending free agent, on the weak side.

24. Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

Tyler Biadasz, G, Wisconsin

Biadasz (6-3, 321 pounds) is next in the strong line of inside blockers of the Badgers (see Travis Frederick of the Cowboys and Kevin Zeitler of the Giants). The Seahawks' offensive base is the power game and they are becoming old and limited with Mike Iupati as a pending free agent. You may also consider boarding here.

25. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Eagles desperately need a great threat on the receiving body of Carson Wentz, given the age of DeSean Jackson and a collapse of Alshon Jeffery. Ruggs (6-0, 190 pounds) conforms to the law as a field stretcher that can also use your road running skills to win on shorter routes.

26. Miami Dolphins (from 10-5 Texans)

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Dolphins know that DeVante Parker will be present for a while. Now they can get someone to complement it as a great threat outside. Jefferson (6-2, 185 pounds) has emerged in the LSU air game as a fast and efficient road runner with good hands that also has an underestimated speed. He has published 102 catches for 1,434 yards and 18 touchdowns in 14 games with one more game to play.

27. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Bosses should consider the defense, led by the linebacker, but they can find good value in that position later in this draft. Instead, we are giving them the wild card that is another explosive weapon for Patrick Mahomes, especially with LeSean McCoy aging as a pending free agent and Damien Williams does not remain in an expanded role. Etienne (5-10, 210 pounds) is a heartbreaker in the open field, and has a great advantage due to its potential as a receiver. He may be his version of Alvin Kamara for the screen game that Andy Reid loves.

28. New Orleans Saints (12-3)

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

The Saints need to get constant help from Michael Thomas on the other side of the field and give Drew Brees a solid No. 2. Shenault (6-2, 220 pounds) is a safe field stretcher that has a good big game instinct after The capture. He managed 56 catches for 764 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Buffaloes, standing out in a troubled team.

29. Green Bay Packers (12-3)

Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

The Packers need to continue working on their career defense and inside coverage, and Blake Martinez is a pending free agent. Murray (6-2, 243 pounds) is an active and rancid game creator who can be as effective backing up as downhill against the race or hitting.

30. New England Patriots (12-3)

Dylan Moses, ILB, Alabama

The Patriots have many concerns of free agency in the linebacker with Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Jamie Collins unsigned by 2020. Moses (6-3, 259 pounds) missed the Crimson Tide season with a torn ACL he suffered in August , but he must be fully cured to contribute as a rookie who can accumulate tackles and also make great plays in coverage.

31. San Francisco 49ers (12-3)

D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The 49ers are positioned to go after the best player available. They have invested heavily in running and have an effective committee, but they could use a real workhorse for Kyle Shanahan's zone blocking scheme. Swift (5-9, 229 pounds) is able to traverse the hard yards inside and break free for great plays in the open field.

32. Baltimore Ravens (13-2)

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith are pending free agents. The Ravens should go in some early defensive direction. Henderson (6-1, 202 pounds) plays larger than his size with great athleticism and technique in his favor. You just need to be a little more physical to trust the recipients that rely on the position of the body to open.