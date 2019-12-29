Sheff Wed 1 – 2 Cardiff

Report and highlights of the crash of the Sky Bet Championship in Hillsborough

















2:00



Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff.

Cardiff finished a four-game streak without a victory, beating Sheffield on Wednesday 2-1 thanks to the first goals of Robert Glatzel and Junior Hoilett.

Tom Lees reduced the arrears, but the home team failed to return to the levels, falling in their first defeat at Hillsborough in the league since Garry Monk was appointed manager in early September.

Cardiff took a fifth minute lead when Lee Tomlin found Glatzel inside the area and controlled the ball, kept Liam Palmer and shot Cameron Dawson.

Hoilett ahead of the visitors three minutes later when he met Tomlin's low crossing with an excellent finish for the first time.

On Wednesday he had a double chance to score when Sam Winnall had a low shot blocked by Jazz Richards and Barry Bannan's follow-up was well saved by Neil Etheridge.

Captain Lees withdrew a goal for the hosts in the 18th minute when his header from the far post from Bannan's corner was just inside Etheridge's left post.

There was a break in the game while Hoilett and Joe Bennett received treatment after a head clash. Hoilett could continue, but Bennett was taken on a stretcher and replaced by Will Vaulks.

Lees was close to scoring a draw, seeing his initial shot blocked and then his clear track of the line by Leandro Bacuna.

In the aggregate time at the end of the half, Glatzel slipped on the far post but could not direct the ball to the target.

Vaulks cut a shot from inside the area while Cardiff sought to establish a two-goal cushion after the restart.

A late challenge from Hoilett in Palmer resulted in the first one receiving a yellow card amid strong protests from the local crowd, while Wednesday's player had to be helped out of the field and was replaced by Julian Borner.

Etheridge hit clear from Jacob Murphy's ball from the left and Marlon Pack shot on a low drive that went very close to Dawson's right post.

Curtis Nelson then threatened to break free with a strong run from his own half, but his touch was heavy, which allowed Dawson to comfortably pick up the ball.

Vaulks fired a powerful free kick at target at the time of detention, but it was straight to Dawson who handled it easily.

Wednesday's substitute, Atdhe Nuhiu, stormed the center but, under pressure from a pair of defending chasers, shot wide in the final stages.