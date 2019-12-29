Sharon Osbourne says she forced an assistant to enter a burning house to retrieve artwork — and then fired him – CNN
%%
Sharon Osbourne says she forced an assistant to enter a burning house to retrieve artwork –
Recent Articles
New York doctor sues Apple over irregular heartbeat detection
The doctor hopes to block Apple from using the atrial fibrillation detection method without paying royalties. We've asked Apple for comment, although it doesn't typically comment on lawsuits. Apple is no stranger to patent lawsuits, although those frequently…
Quinton Jackson humble after Bellator 237 loss to Fedor Emelianenko, plans to lose weight
Quinton Jackson took his knockout loss to Fedor Emelianenko in stride. We didnt get the outcome we wanted, but you know what, I knew one of us was going to get knocked out, Rampage Jackson said in a video posted on his official Instagram account after the Be…
5 early thoughts on LSU-Clemson in National Championship Game
The stage is set, and my goodness, it’s star-studded. Tigers vs. Tigers. Death Valley vs. Death Valley. Alabama haters vs. Alabama haters. Sooooooo many similarities. Where do we begin? Well, for starters, I’m bummed that we have another 2 weeks to wait fo…
NFL Week 17 rooting guide
The final Sunday of the 2019 NFL regular season has somehow already arrived. Heres a Philadelphia Eagles focused rooting guide for all of the Week 17 games. Its the No. 4 seed or bust for the Eagles since they can only win the NFC East and not a wild card sp…
Ukraine, Russia-backed rebels swap prisoners in latest sign of peace efforts
A prisoner swap between the Ukrainian government and Russian-backed separatist forces in the country's east was underway Sunday in the latest sign of efforts to ease tensions between the two warring sides. The exchange was agreed upon by President Volodymyr …