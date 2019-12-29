Sharon Osbourne laughs as he tells the story of firing Ozzy's assistant after forcing him to set a house on fire and his fans are disgusted

Sharon Osbourne recently appeared on the British game show I would lie to you which presents a panel that guesses if a story that a celebrity tells them or not is true or false. And when Osbourne told her story about the dismissal of her husband Ozzy's assistant after a house fire, the reaction on social media was outrage.

The game began with Osbourne making the statement: "I once fired a member of my staff because he showed absolutely no sense of humor during a house fire." Then, the panel began asking questions about the story for more details and to determine if she was telling the truth.

Things began to get uncomfortable quickly when Osborne began to give context and share the details of the story because he was much more than an assistant who didn't laugh during a house fire.

Osbourne said an alarm started ringing in his house, and Ozzy went downstairs to find out what was happening. It turns out that a gifted candle had lit the fire, and when Ozzy called Sharon to ask for help, she discovered her husband in the living room with his arm and hair on fire.

Sharon said he pushed Ozzy out of the house toward a fountain to put out the fire, and then found his assistant in a sleeping guest house.

"He says:" Is everything alright? "And I say,quot; No, the house is on fire, go out and help, come in and take out the paintings, "Osbourne recalled." And there were dogs and I said: ‘You must come in and find the dogs.

The assistant entered the house while on fire and rescued the family's dogs and some works of art. Osbourne laughed to admit that she took the oxygen mask from her assistant that the firemen had given her and put it on one of her dogs before telling her to come back in and get more paintings.

“I said,‘ How dare you? You work here. Now you have more pictures & # 39; & # 39 ;, Sharon told the panel. "I took the mask and put it on my dog."

“Never bring Sharon Osbourne back to the show. What an unpleasant story "https://t.co/HQVoriPLcy – Celebrity Manchester (@CelebManchester) December 27, 2019

Later that night, Sharon said she and Ozzy were laughing at everything, but the assistant told them he didn't find it funny because he could have damaged his lungs. Then, Sharon asked if he would find the following statement fun: "You're fired."

The panel correctly guessed that Sharon's story was 100 percent true because she gave too many details to make it a lie. Everyone in the audience laughed, and also the panel, except Stephen Merchant.

Social networks did not laugh at all. In the comments of the video, one fan asked why Sharon Osbourne would tell that story on television, and another added that they assume that his public relations boy was also fired.

One person felt that everything sounded like an episode of Black mirror, and another wrote that they expected it to be a creative lie.

"Imagine proudly admitting that you are a horrible human being and being applauded for it," wrote a disgusted fan.



