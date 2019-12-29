Sharjah affirms repeated victory in the Leopardstown show | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML9d23ec42f20100b0bca220818c41657c9% %MINIFYHTML9d23ec42f20100b0bca220818c41657c10%





Sharjah, ridden by Patrick Mullins, (left) moves away from the last ones on the road to win the Matheson obstacle of Petit Mouchoir

Sharjah repeated last year's victory in first grade Matheson Hurdle in Leopardstown, beating Petit Mouchoir.

It has not been the perfect Christmas festival in Leopardstown for coach Willie Mullins, with several key horses that suffered high-profile defeats, including Chacun Pour Soi and Blue Sari, and in many ways there was another big bubble explosion like Klassical Dream favorite in his House. The hands of Paul Townend.

But Closutton's teacher received ample compensation since one of his other two runners in the first class competition, Sharjah with a 9/2 probability, ran home to score three-fourths in the hands of the son and assistant coach Patrick.

The winner doubled in the festive function by defeating Supasundae in the same race 12 months ago, after which he was shot down when he returned from a dismissal at the Hurdle Champion in Cheltenham in the spring.

This season had begun with a discreet race at the Morgiana Hurdle, but, like Klassical Dream, who was third as the favorite in Punchestown last month, a better one was expected this time.

While Klassical Dream (10/11 fav) softened his lines with a serious error but ending his chance to win around half, Sharjah jumped fluently and, after stalking longtime leader Petit Mouchoir on the straight, he He pounced on the Short Tour to the line to win.

The devastating Down Royal winner, Coeur Sublime, was not completely dishonored in the class, but finished a little more than eight times below second place.

Patrick Mullins said: "I was able to arrive just as I wanted at the end. Until the end I thought I was going to win with the bridle, but then I realized that I didn't want to lose this (obstacle) and needed to push, it did well in the end.

"Maybe he wants this good terrain and I would love another opportunity (Champion Hurdle)."