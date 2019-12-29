Seven bodies found in an alleged North Korean ship on the island of Japan | North Korea News

%MINIFYHTMLf97e921fdf22e4690b7ee47309b469bf9% %MINIFYHTMLf97e921fdf22e4690b7ee47309b469bf10%

The severely decomposed bodies of seven people were found in an alleged North Korean fishing vessel that arrived on a Japanese island, a coast guard official said Sunday.

The remains were found on Saturday on the coast of Sado Island, which is located off the east coast of Japan and is about 900 kilometers (560 miles) from North Korea.

Plus:

"Five of the bodies were identified as men, but the remaining two could not be identified," since they were badly damaged, the official told AFP.

%MINIFYHTMLf97e921fdf22e4690b7ee47309b469bf11% %MINIFYHTMLf97e921fdf22e4690b7ee47309b469bf12%

"There have been similar cases, but this was the first discovery of bodies in a wrecked ship on this island this year," the official added.

The Korean alphabet and numbers were painted on the wooden hull, which was split in half, he said, adding that there was nothing to show the nationality of those who had been on board.

Local media said the Japanese police and the coast guard were investigating the case, suspecting that the ship had left North Korea.

The numbers and letters are in the wooden boat that was found on the island of Sado in Japan (Sado Coast Guard Station / via Reuters)

So far this year, at least 156 alleged North Korean fishing vessels have been dragged to the shores of Japan or found adrift in Japanese waters, according to Yomiuri Shimbun.

Experts say that some North Korean fishermen are traveling far at sea to comply with government mandates for greater catches.

But their old and poorly equipped boats are prone to mechanical and other problems, including fuel depletion, and there are few ways to request rescue.

Some of the ships arrive on the Japanese coast with dead equipment, called "ghost ships,quot; by local media.

Last year, 10 North Koreans rescued from a small wooden boat drifting from northern Japan were deported.

In October, about 60 members of a North Korean fishing vessel were rescued in the Sea of ​​Japan after it sank after a collision with a Japanese patrol.