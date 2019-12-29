Seahawks vs. 49ers odds, prediction, betting trends for & # 39; Sunday Night Football & # 39;

The San Francisco 49ers (12-3) have the opportunity to win the NFC West and gain a home advantage during the postseason in "Sunday Night Football,quot; with a victory over the Seattle Seahawks (11-4). San Francisco would have locked the NFC West last week if the 49ers had defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, but the 49ers were upset in that game and would be the No. 5 seed with a loss to Seattle on Sunday night. .

Seattle could be playing for the home advantage during the postseason if Green Bay and New Orleans lose earlier Sunday. The Seahawks would win a tiebreaker with those teams to be the No. 1 team in the NFC with a win over the 49ers on that stage, and they would be playing for a first-round goodbye if the Packers or Saints lost in week 17. However If Green Bay and New Orleans win, Seattle could only win the No. 3 seed in the NFC with a victory over San Francisco.

Here you will find everything you need to know about betting on Seahawks vs. 49ers in week 17, including updated odds, trends and our prediction for "Sunday Night Football,quot;.

Seahawks Vs. 49ers for & # 39; Sunday Night Football & # 39;

Seattle Seahawks +3 vs. San Francisco 49ers, O / U 47

San Francisco opened on Monday as a two-point favorite in this game, but a flood of money from the 49ers quickly moved the line to SF -3. However, the total has remained stable at 47 throughout the week.

Series history Seahawks vs. 49ers

The Seahawks are 26-16 against the 49ers in their history. These two teams only became divisional enemies in 2002 when Seattle moved from the AFC West to the NFC West, and Seattle is 24-12 against San Francisco as members of the same division.

Seattle knocked down San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game six years ago on its way to Super Bowl XLVIII. From that moment, the Seahawks are 10-1 against the 49ers, and their only loss was overtime last year in Santa Clara. They avenged that defeat by beating San Francisco at Levi’s Stadium in Week 10, which gave the Niners their first loss of the year.

Three trends to know

– San Francisco is 7-15-1 ATS in its last 23 games against enemies of the conference.

– The 49ers are 6-19-1 ATS the last 26 times they were favored to win a game.

– Seattle is 33-15-3 ATS in its last 51 games as a loser in the betting line.

Three things to look at

Beast Mode is back

The three best runners in Seattle that enter the season are all on the list of injured reservations. Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise have suffered injuries that end the season, so the Seahawks are turning to a familiar face to carry the load. They signed Marshawn Lynch to complement rookie Travis Homer in the field, and Lynch is expected to see some action on Sunday night.

Lynch was delivering drinks of tequila in a parking lot in Oakland two weeks ago, and nobody knows if he's fit. He retired at the end of last season after averaging 4.2 YPC in Oakland, so Seattle will likely test his fitness in this game by giving him at least 10 carries.

Will Russell Wilson Dangeruss be Sunday night?

Russell Wilson has been fantastic for Seattle this season. Wilson is likely to finish Lamar Jackson's runner-up in the NFL MVP award vote, completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,877 yards with 29 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He has also been a great runner, averaging 4.7 YPC, and faced San Francisco in the first meeting between these two teams.

George Kittle is available this time

Kittle has been one of the most underrated players in the NFL this season. He has been the best tight end in the league with his ability to block races and catch passes, and his presence has been instrumental in making this offensive one of the best in the NFC. Kittle did not play the first time these teams met, and Seattle will have a hard time stopping it.

Player to watch

Jimmy Garoppolo was not strong against the Rams last week. He was fired six times and threw two interceptions, and that almost led to a loss of San Francisco. The 49ers beat that performance to get a victory, but they must protect Garoppolo better on Sunday. Seattle fired Jimmy G five times in his first meeting, which led to Garoppolo's worst performance of the season that was not affected by the weather.

Seahawks vs. Prediction 49ers

There are too many questions with the Seattle racing game, so expect San Francisco to take over this game with your defense and race game.

49ers 27, Seahawks 20