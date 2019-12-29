Saudi court sentences Yemenis to death for attack on theater group | News

A Saudi court sentenced a Yemeni man to death for a knife attack on a Spanish theater group, state television reported Sunday, amid a controversial urge to ease decades of entertainment restrictions.

The court also sentenced an accomplice of 12 and a half years in jail for the November 11 attack during a live performance in Riyadh, which state media linked to al-Qaeda, and that Madrid said left four artists injured.

"The criminal court issues a preliminary ruling granting the death sentence to the author of the terrorist attack … in Riyadh," state news channel Al-Ekhbariya reported on Sunday.

The assailant, identified by Saudi police as a 33-year-old Yemeni resident of Saudi Arabia, made a stinging spree during a musical at King Abdullah Park in the capital, one of the places where the "Riyadh Season,quot; entertainment festival is held of two months duration. .

It was the first assault of this kind since the ultraconservative realm began to ease the restrictions on entertainment.

Last week, Al-Ekhbariya said the attacker received orders from an al-Qaeda leader in Yemen, but so far there has been no claim of responsibility from the group.

Al-Ekhbariya did not offer any details about his alleged accomplice.

Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition that supports the Yemeni government against the Houthi rebels and has also participated in the fight against al-Qaeda.

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which is active in Yemen, is considered by the United States as the most dangerous branch of the armed group.

Some observers also point out resentment among conservative archivists in the kingdom over the impulse of government billionaire entertainment, as it seeks to attract foreign tourists and diversify its economy away from oil.

De facto ruling Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) He has carried out radical social reforms that mark the greatest cultural shock in the modern history of the kingdom, allowing mixed-gender concerts and the reopening of cinemas.

Although the reforms are very popular among the mainly young population of Saudi Arabia, they run the risk of angering religious conservatives. Earlier this year, activists reported the arrest of religious scholar Omar al-Muqbil after he criticized the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) for "erasing the original identity of Saudi society."

Reforms occur when the oil giant, strongly affected by low oil prices, seeks to boost domestic spending and diversify its economy. Currently, the Saudis waste billions of dollars annually to watch movies and visit amusement parks in neighboring resorts such as Dubai and Bahrain.

Critics say that loosening social restrictions is a distraction tactic to mitigate public frustration over an economic recession and intensive repression against dissent.

The kingdom has also faced intense international scrutiny over its human rights record since the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year at the country's consulate in Istanbul.

And almost a dozen women's rights activists were arrested for demanding the right to drive, just a few weeks before the kingdom lifted the motorists' ban last year.

In July, American rapper Nicki Minaj retired from a concert in Saudi Arabia in what she described as a show of support for women's and gay rights in the kingdom.