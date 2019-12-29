Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were seen during the dubbing session of Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan may have only two films, but she has already become one of the most beloved actors of this generation. His grace and the way he conducts himself is something appreciated by fans and the media. Complementing his charisma is another young actor, Kartik Aaryan, of whom people seem not to have enough. Gradually he is heading to the big leagues and his latest releases are proof that he is here in the long term.

Both young actors are ready to see each other in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama, #Aaj Kal, which is a sequel to their 2009 love story, Love Aaj Kal, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film began to talk about the supposed romance of Kartik and Sara. Although the buzz has now subsided, the public cannot wait to see its chemistry on the screen.

Released on February 14, Valentine's Day, #Aaj Kal is currently in its last postproduction phase. Seen today in a famous dubbing studio in Mumbai, Sara and Kartik, as true professionals, greeted the parents before entering their recording session.

Check out the photos of these young stars working hard.




one/ 7

Kartik Aaryan



Kartik Aaryan


two/ 7

Kartik Aaryan



Kartik Aaryan


3/ 7

Kartik Aaryan



Sara Ali Khan


4 4/ 7

Sara Ali Khan



Sara Ali Khan


5 5/ 7

Sara Ali Khan



Sara Ali Khan


6 6/ 7

Sara Ali Khan



Sara Ali Khan


7 7/ 7

Sara Ali Khan

