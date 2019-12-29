Samoa lifts state of emergency after deadly measles epidemic

SYDNEY, Australia – Samoa announced on Saturday that it would reopen schools and end restrictions on public meetings, as it lifted a six-week state of emergency following a measles epidemic that left dozens of children and babies dead.

Since September, at least 81 people have died from the virus and more than 5,600 cases have been recorded in the Pacific island nation of some 200,000 people, the country's health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known to humans, and no one in the country so close has not been affected. Many of the victims were babies and children under five.

The disease has resurfaced worldwide as vaccination rates have declined, particularly in countries where poverty has left gaps in public health systems, experts said.