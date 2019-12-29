SYDNEY, Australia – Samoa announced on Saturday that it would reopen schools and end restrictions on public meetings, as it lifted a six-week state of emergency following a measles epidemic that left dozens of children and babies dead.
Since September, at least 81 people have died from the virus and more than 5,600 cases have been recorded in the Pacific island nation of some 200,000 people, the country's health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known to humans, and no one in the country so close has not been affected. Many of the victims were babies and children under five.
The disease has resurfaced worldwide as vaccination rates have declined, particularly in countries where poverty has left gaps in public health systems, experts said.
In 2013, Ninety percent of Samoa's babies received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine when they were one year old. But by last year, the vaccination rate had dropped to 30 percent. The government said it had been complacent about routine vaccinations. When two babies died after the nurses inadvertently mixed the vaccine with muscle relaxant instead of sterile water, the country temporarily suspended the vaccination program.
According to the World Health Organization, that action, together with the erroneous information on the safety of the vaccine, left children under five years of age particularly susceptible. When the virus arrived in Samoa from a person who had traveled from New Zealand, who is struggling with its own outbreak, the unvaccinated population was particularly affected.
The state of emergency closed schools, prohibited children from participating in public meetings and forced vaccines. The month, the government closed to focus on a nationwide vaccination campaign. Dozens of countries and international organizations sent health workers and supplies to help treat patients in hospitals that strive to keep up.
The country has vaccinated 95 percent of eligible people, ministry officials said, the threshold for "collective immunity," which experts say is necessary to stop the spread of measles.