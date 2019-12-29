Romelu Lukaku of Inter Milan wants Italian football to use cameras to identify racists | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe73c51250a366a00ab5893bc9903f6ae9% %MINIFYHTMLe73c51250a366a00ab5893bc9903f6ae10%

Lukaku: "Why can't we just enjoy the game at the stadium, instead of thinking about the color of the skin or its race?"





Romelu Lukaku has demanded that Italian football authorities repress racism

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku wants Italian football authorities to repress racism by following the example of English football and using cameras to identify abusive fans.

The former Manchester United forward has already asked UEFA to act against racism after claiming he was abused during a Champions League match in Slavia Prague in November.

Lukaku was targeted by monkey songs during a Series A match in Cagliari in September, while Brescia striker Mario Balotelli was subjected to racist abuse during a match in Verona in November.

Speaking at the Global Soccer Gala in Dubai, the Belgian striker said: "I come from England, where there is severity, where there are cameras in the stadiums, and fans help identify those responsible."

"In Italy, we should do the same. As soccer players, we have the power to try to change things."

"The team, the players, must take sides. What happened to me was sad.

"In the locker room, there are players of different ethnicities and religions, but we all work together.

"Why can't we just enjoy the game at the stadium, instead of thinking about the color of the skin or its race?"

In November, the 20 Series A clubs signed an open letter addressed to "all who love Italian football,quot;, recognizing that there is a serious problem regarding racism in the Italian game.

In the letter, the clubs said Series A would offer "a comprehensive and solid anti-racism Series A policy, new laws and stricter regulations and a plan to educate people in the game about the scourge of racism."

The disciplinary code of Italian football has been widely criticized as it only allows sanctions if racist abuse is widely perceived.