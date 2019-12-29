Robert Pattinson shares about his & # 39; connection with Batman

%MINIFYHTML9c79df1ea91dcf4905f790eb0b92516d9% %MINIFYHTML9c79df1ea91dcf4905f790eb0b92516d10%

However, accepting the role of Caped Crusader in the new film is not without risks, but the star of & # 39; Twilight & # 39; reveals that he has a shocking backup plan if & # 39; Batman & # 39; fails.

Robert Pattinson He did his best to get the lead role in Matt Reeves' new blockbuster "The batman", because he felt a strange connection with the Crusader with Cloak.

The "Twilight"Star beat a handful of A-listers for the part earlier this year, after Ben Affleck walked away from the character he played "League of Justice"Y"Batman v Superman: the dawn of justice", and in a new interview with The Guardian, the Briton admits that he felt a pull to portray the superhero.

"I felt a connection with that, I don't know why … I really wanted it," he says on paper. "Everyone is attracted to that. It's an unidentifiable thing."

But Robert accepts that the new part carries a great risk: if the movie fails, he could end his career: "Every time you say something, people say: & # 39; Argh, idiot! & # 39;"

"But there is no harder critic of myself than myself, so I don't need to worry about anyone else."

And if "The Batman" is a failure, Pattinson jokes that he has a backup plan: "Porn … but porn art in the house."