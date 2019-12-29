RHOC – Braunwyn Windham-Burke criticizes Vicki Gunvalson for republishing Rudolph's parody entitled "Vicki, The OG Housewife,quot;

Third part of season 14 Royal Housewives of Orange County the meeting was full of drama, as Vicki Gunvalson, the OC's OG, faced rookie Braunwyn Windham-Burke for his wild behavior this season. Gunvalson called Windham-Burke for being "disrespectful,quot; because he kissed Tamra Judge in the chamber and plunged into a jacuzzi. Now, Windham-Burke has shot Gunvalson on Instagram by republishing a Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer parody of the song that persecutes the founder of Coto Insurance.

The seven-year-old mother posted a screenshot of a video made by country composer Steve Bryant singing her parody of Rudolph, Vicki, OG's housewife.

"You know Braunwyn and Shannon (Beador), Emily (Simpson), Gina (Kirschenheiter), Tamra (Judge) and Kelly (Dodd) and their unpleasant behavior," Bryant sings. “But do you remember the worst real housewife of all? Vicki, OG's housewife, had a voice that could cut crystals. Some people think she's crazy, others think it's a donkey. "

The rest of the lyrics talked about how Bravo viewers would be happy to see Gunvalson leave the show, and also mentioned that host Andy Cohen had had enough of Gunvalson's antics and threw her off the couch.

“So, how the viewers loved it, watching her leave in disgrace. Vicky, OG's housewife, I hope we never have to see your face, "were the lyrics that finished the song.

After his performance, Bryant looked at the camera and asked if that would be a happy new year.

During the meeting, Gunvalson shouted at Windham-Burke. She told him that the program had begun and that his behavior before the camera was something that the RHOC The cast does not. Gunvalson also encouraged Windham-Burke to leave the program because his "pranks,quot; were making him lose clients in his business.

Windham-Burke told Gunvalson that she is who she is and that she did not attend the program to give her the best version of herself. Instead, she continued RHOC be herself, and Gunvalson can't decide.

After some spectators called Gunvalson for being homophobic when he complained that Windham-Burke kissed Judge, he posted a video on Instagram to defend himself. Gunvalson says he's not homophobic, but that he doesn't like Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and everything that bothers her.

The ladies of Royal Housewives of Orange County will return to Bravo with new episodes in 2020.



