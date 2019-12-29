RHOA – Cynthia Bailey criticizes Kenya Moore after having nearly ruined Mike Hill's surprise proposal

After Real Atlanta Housewives The star Kenya Moore almost ruined Mike Hill's proposal to Cynthia Bailey in last week's episode, this week's preview shows Bailey confronting the former Miss United States for almost making a mess at an important time in her life .

Last week, fans saw Moore, who is going through his own relationship problems with Marc Daly, talk about how Hill's family attended the Bailey Wine Cellar event before the sports presenter had a chance to get on his knees and ask the question.

"I feel he could propose tonight," Moore said. "My stomach has butterflies."

In the new episode, fans will see the aftermath, as Bailey tells Moore that she had a conversation with Hill because Moore's interference bothered her.

"If you knew I was trying to surprise me, why do you bring it to me?", Bailey asks, to which Moore replies: "I just felt it and you know, we always have conversations about my premonitions about things … and it's always correct. ". . "

Kandi Burruss is also involved, as he points out to Moore that it was not simply a premonition. Burruss then tells Bailey that she and Moore sent text messages about a possible proposal before the event. Apparently, everyone had the feeling that Hill was going to propose, and Moore says that when he entered the party, he was excited for Bailey and that's why he said what he said.

Moore is not happy that Bailey is making it look like he somehow ruined his proposal. Brooklyn's mother Doris Daly said she is happy for Bailey, and that she should not question why she made the comment on the proposal because, when it comes to Bailey, Moore says she "rides for her."

In his confessional, Porsha Williams said that if a friend did something like Moore did, she would question friendship. He also asked who would steal someone's happiness, and declared that everything is strange to her.

As for Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill, Bravo cameras will be available for your wedding.

Ad

New episodes of Real Atlanta Housewives Air on Sunday nights in Bravo.



Post views:

0 0