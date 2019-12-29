Relive the best Kendall Jenner moments of the decade

Sometimes, it seems like yesterday when Kendall Jenner he was a shy teenager in keeping up with the Kardashians.

At least, that was the case a decade ago, when the show was only in its fourth season. Now, ten years later, Kendall has grown in front of our eyes to become a successful model and businesswoman who has also had a lot along the way.

The 24-year-old is one of the most sought-after faces to walk the catwalk of high-end designers like Tom Ford and Balmain, and the star also lands campaigns such as the face of the Stuart Weitzman fall collection in 2019.

The celebrity has also become a producer, as she is developing a program for the new Quibi content platform that will be launched in 2020.

We have also seen her steal the spotlight with viral moments like posing as her sister. Kylie Jenner or set the Internet on fire when she and her sisters dressed up as angels of Victoria's Secret for Halloween in 2018.

Of course, it was not too much disguise for Kendall: the model had a dream come true in 2015 when she was selected to walk on the stage of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, an honor she had to repeat twice more, too.