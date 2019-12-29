Relive the best Kendall Jenner moments of the decade

Sometimes, it seems like yesterday when Kendall Jenner he was a shy teenager in keeping up with the Kardashians.
At least, that was the case a decade ago, when the show was only in its fourth season. Now, ten years later, Kendall has grown in front of our eyes to become a successful model and businesswoman who has also had a lot along the way.
The 24-year-old is one of the most sought-after faces to walk the catwalk of high-end designers like Tom Ford and Balmain, and the star also lands campaigns such as the face of the Stuart Weitzman fall collection in 2019.
The celebrity has also become a producer, as she is developing a program for the new Quibi content platform that will be launched in 2020.
We have also seen her steal the spotlight with viral moments like posing as her sister. Kylie Jenner or set the Internet on fire when she and her sisters dressed up as angels of Victoria's Secret for Halloween in 2018.
Of course, it was not too much disguise for Kendall: the model had a dream come true in 2015 when she was selected to walk on the stage of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, an honor she had to repeat twice more, too.
Of course, some moments of the last decade have been fun.
Unfortunately, Kendall had multiple incidents of a man who invaded his property and was trapped in the entire drama of the Fyre Festival as influential.
However, she has her solid family by her side to overcome everything.
Check out Kendall's most memorable moments of the decade below!
JOHN NACION / startraksphoto.com
Kendall's empire
Kendall Jenner He was only 14 at the beginning of the decade, and as he watched his older sisters build their empires, the foundation of theirs also began.
True fans remember that in 2010, there was an episode of keeping up with the Kardashians where Kris Jenner he establishes Kendall in Wilhelmina Models and set to work with the designer Sherri Hill, kicking off the start of his now iconic model career.
In the past ten years, Kendall has walked through many legendary fashion houses, such as Burberry, Fendi, Versace, Balmian and Tom Ford, to name just a few. One of the greatest achievements of the model was to make the cut to walk in the Victoria & # 39; s Secret Fashion Show, debuting in the infamous program of the brand in 2015.
Kendall will also produce a show for Quibi alongside Kirby Jenner, the performance artist who has been constantly curating an Instagram in which photos are taken in the model's photos.
ME!
Kendall's viral moments
While Kendall's fashion looks on the catwalk often go viral, the Los Angeles native has also been a hot topic for being herself fun and authentic.
Earlier this year, Kendall was caught in a hockey game drinking beer impressively and giving game of Thrones Actress Sophie Turner A run for your money on which star is better to drink the drink.
In addition, the model made us laugh when she pretended to be her makeup tycoon sister, Kylie Jenner, by deliberately delineating your lipstick and placing it on your teeth in a recent episode of keeping up with the Kardashians.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue), Jacopo Raule / amfAR / Getty Images for amfAR), Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)
Kendall's style
Kendall's off-duty style is as fierce as on the track!
Around the city running errands, the 24-year-old athlete looks athletic that makes us empty our bank accounts to recreate him.
However, where the evolution of his style really shines is on the red carpet or in iconic events, such as the Met Gala.
Kendall shook the pink Met carpet this year with a feathered dress by Donatella Versace that made the star look like a rising phoenix and it was fire.
He also took the amfAR gala in Cannes by surprise with a pink Giambattista Valli tulle dress that later appeared in the brand's collaboration with H,amp;M.
The 5 & # 39; 10 "trend mark can carry out any bold outfit or item, such as your dress at this year's Emmys that featured a latex turtleneck component.
AKM-GSI
Kendall's relationships
In the last ten years, the love life of the reality star has included flirtatious and rumored adventures such as Blake griffin Y Jordan Clarkson and supposed relationships that we will never forget, like being romantically linked to A $ AP Rocky Y Harry Styles.
Kendall and the former Only one direction The famous singer came out and left for a few years, including the fact that he was caught packing the PDA on a yacht in 2016.
The two still have a great friendship and even recently appeared in The Late Late Show with James Corden together, playing the game of the program "Spill your guts or fill your guts,quot;, where Styles ate cod sperm instead of answering his songs about his ex.
Kendall now seems to be reconnecting with Ben Simmons, with whom I had dated in 2018. We are attentive to see how this relationship flourishes in the next decade!
Dsanchez / BACKGRID
Drama
While Kendall's last ten years were full of fun, there were also moments that were frankly terrifying for the star.
In 2018, Kendall received a five-year restraining order against a man who repeatedly invaded his property.
In addition, Kendall was involved in controversy after promoting the experience of the Fyre Festival on her Instagram, an event that turned into a disaster and was broadcast in real time on social networks.
The celebrity has been the subject of a lawsuit by the event manager, Gregory Messer, to try to recover some of the funds of the event promoted by the star.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3
Kendall's family
Kendall is now the only sister without children, which is a big change since the beginning of the decade when the only baby in the Kardashian family was Kourtney Kardashianson of Mason.
However, Kendall loves to joke that now that with "so many new babies," she may be the favorite aunt!
Jason Merritt / Getty Images for Teen Vogue, John Photography / Shutterstock
Kendall's transformation
Finally, the model has transformed in the last decade with her style and beauty regimen, growing in front of our eyes from the quiet teenager in which she became the innovative fashionista she has become.
Kendall's runway on the catwalk has translated into her everyday style, where she looks avant-garde looks that we totally coveted.
She has also experimented with her hair, from a brief season as a blonde to getting bangs.
Whatever Kendall has in the next decade, we look forward to seeing him!