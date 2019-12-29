Rasheeda Frost and Kirk couldn't look happier together at the end of 2019: see their photo

Rasheeda Frost and her husband Kirk Frost look very happy together in the most recent photo that Mrs. Boss shared on her social media account. Look at the photo that Karter Frost's mother shared in IG below.

Fans couldn't be happier to see the couple together after all the difficulties they had to overcome.

Someone said: "It's great to see them happy # ride or die # through the ups and downs # good or bad # blacklove."

Another follower published: "You were given ONE,quot; God of blessings bless this bond, "and one follower said:" You are all such a beautiful couple! What God gathers does not allow anyone to tear apart! "

One of Rasheeda's fans praised his outfit and said: ‘This is the best Fendi fit I've seen of all these artists! Rasheeda, you're so beautiful, "while another commentator posted this:" You two are such a lovely couple. "God bless you guys ♥ ️’

Someone said: "When I grow up, I will be as if all blacks are beautiful and powerful." I can't wait to see them in the next project together. "

Another commenter said: ‘My mentors, my partner goals; my fashionista I love the couple sooo, they will be like you someday #GOALS ".

Another follower praised the couple: “ I hope it will always be so good for you, such a good couple, I love you so much, it would be a dream come true if you followed me, I love you from day 1, one in a million, a blessing for everyone I hope you had a wonderful Christmas and got everything you wanted. I wish you all the best for the new year, honey.

Just the other day, Rasheeda flaunted new hair before New Year's Eve, and you see bomb in it.

She is shaking a burning bob, and fans make sure to praise her in the video she shared on her social media account.



