Rapper GUNNA was captured Snitching in the camera – & # 39; Proud & # 39; from Snitch!

Gunna is one of the most popular rappers today. He is known for his sandy letters, where he boasts of being a "street,quot; type.

Well, that was not always the case.

Here is the video of Gunna snitching

One of Gunna's opps, a rapper named Tec, found an old Gunna video, sniffing out local thugs in front of the cameras for the Crimestoppers television show.

In the video, Gunna talks about how "stupid,quot; it is not to make fun of criminals.

Gunna, real name Sergio Giavanni Cocinas. He is a rapper, singer and songwriter and best known for his collaborations with Lil Baby and Young Thug, and is currently signed with 300 Entertainment and Young Thug's record label, YSL Records.

In October 2018, he and Lil Baby released the joint mixtape Drip Harder, which reached number 4 on the Billboard 200. In February 2019, he released his debut studio album Drip or Drown 2. His lead single, "One Call,quot; , traced at number 56 on the Billboard Hot 100. Gunna reached the number 1 spot on Apple Music for his role on Young Thug's "Hot,quot; album.

The record is on the latest Young Thug 2019 studio album So Much Fun. In 2017, his song "YSL,quot; with Playboi Carti was on a Grand Theft Auto radio station.

