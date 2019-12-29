Rapper GUNNA was captured Snitching in the camera – & # 39; Proud & # 39; from Snitch!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Gunna is one of the most popular rappers today. He is known for his sandy letters, where he boasts of being a "street,quot; type.

Well, that was not always the case.

Here is the video of Gunna snitching

One of Gunna's opps, a rapper named Tec, found an old Gunna video, sniffing out local thugs in front of the cameras for the Crimestoppers television show.

In the video, Gunna talks about how "stupid,quot; it is not to make fun of criminals.

