Putin thanks Trump for helping Russia thwart the terrorist attack

MOSCOW – President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia called President Trump on Sunday to thank him for advice from US intelligence agencies that helped prevent a terrorist attack in Russia, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The announcement did not offer details on what information the United States had transmitted.

But the Federal Security Service, the main successor agency of the K.G.B., told Russian media that it had arrested two suspects preparing an attack on a crowded place in the northern city of St. Petersburg on New Year's Eve.

The espionage agencies of the two countries are generally seen as adversaries, for example, supporting opposite sides in the wars in Ukraine and, until earlier this year, in Syria.

But when it comes to counterterrorism, they cooperate.

Two years ago, Putin thanked Mr. Trump for information on another planned attack, also in St. Petersburg. And on Sunday, the Kremlin statement said that Putin had thanked Trump again for "the information transmitted through the United States special services channels."