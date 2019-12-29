Previews of Premier League matches: team news, key statistics, predictions | Soccer news

Arsenal vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs Wolves live on Sky Sports this weekend







Team news, key statistics and predictions for an excellent Premier League action day this weekend.

Arsenal vs Chelsea – Super Sunday, 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Arsenal will welcome Calum Chambers of the suspension for Sunday's Premier League clash with London rival Chelsea.

Defender Chambers missed the draw for Boxing Day in Bournemouth having collected his fifth reserve of the season.

Gabriel Martinelli will be evaluated for the hamstring injury that kept him on the sidelines at Vitality Stadium, while Rob Holding (knee), Sead Kolasinac (ankle) and Kieran Tierney (shoulder) are absent.

Chelsea Full-back Marcos Alonso and Reece James will receive last minute fitness checks before the short trip to Emirates Stadium.

Alonso and James missed the 2-0 loss at the Blues home against Southampton on Boxing Day due to injury and will be given late physical fitness tests.

Chief Frank Lampard could rotate resources again to combat the excess of holiday accessories, with Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic possibly restored in the initial lineup.

Match Statistics: Arsenal never lost a Premier League home game against Chelsea when they scored the first goal, won 11 and drew four of their 15 games.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool vs Wolves – Super Sunday, 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

With two games in four days, Liverpool They are likely to make changes to the team that beat Leicester 4-0.

There is good news for the Premier League leaders, as Jordan Henderson is expected to be well after being injured at King Power Stadium, with Jurgen Klopp insisting that it was just a kick in the shin.

Klopp also confirmed that Rhian Brewster is close to returning after an injury.

Wolves The chief, Nuno Espirito Santo, could stick to a winning formula after naming aside unchanged for victory over Manchester City on Friday.

The likes of Patrick Cutrone, Pedro Neto, Rubén Vinagre, Ryan Bennett and Max Kilman are options if changes are needed.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White (back) continues his recovery, along with midfielder Willy Boly (broken leg) and Bruno Jordao (ankle).

Match Statistics: The wolves have lost 15 of their last 17 away games against Liverpool, winning the other two, 1-0 in January 1984 and December 2010. The wolves have failed to score in 10 of their last 14 league visits to Anfield

Manchester City vs Sheffield United, 6pm

Manchester city He will not be able to count on goalkeeper Ederson through suspension against Sheffield United after he was ejected in his last loss to Wolves.

Claudio Bravo is ready to replace the goal, while Sergio Agüero should appear again after making his first outing in five weeks at Molineux, only to be removed after Ederson's red card.

Gabriel Jesús missed the game of the Wolves due to illness, while game creator David Silva (leg) and defender John Stones (hamstrings) are out, with Aymeric Laporte defense center and Leroy Sane end (both knees) ) absent in the long term.

Sheffield United Chief Chris Wilder confirmed that he will verify a "couple,quot; of players who picked up blows in the 1-1 draw with Watford, as well as a couple suffering from fatigue.

Lys Mousset could return to the initial lineup in the Etihad if Wilder decides to make changes in advance.

Match Statistics: Man City has never lost a Premier League game against Sheffield United (W3 D3), this being the first game since the 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane in December 2006.