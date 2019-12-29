Porsha Williams publicly proclaims her gratitude for the life she has: see the emotional message

Porsha Williams shared an emotional message on her social media account. She is publicly proclaiming her gratitude for the incredible life she has.

Porsha is on vacation in Mexico along with his man, Dennis McKinley, and his baby. Pilar Jhena.

Decided I decided to leave the phone in the room most of the time. I really wanted to enjoy the experience and enjoy family and friends. I thank God for everything I have in my life, and even if it's not perfect. I appreciate this trip called life! Sometimes we just have to remember ONLY to take it ALL! #Thank you #Vacations, "Porsha captioned his post.

Someone said: "It looks amazing … It is good to have a detoxification of social networks," and another follower published this: "Enjoy exactly the beauty of life and the beauty of many places in the world that God has given us." .

Another follower published this: "Life is what you enjoy, and God will do the rest."

An Instagram installer posted this: by @ porsha4real, that's why I love you so much that I did the same. This morning I practiced yoga on the beach while my children swam in the sea, and it was the most incredible thing that I assimilated everything. We are as lucky as you said that our family might not be perfect, BUT we have to thank what we have. 💓 My family and I also enjoy the beautiful view and the sun in Mexico. Happy holidays sending nothing but love! PS: we are from the United Kingdom, but you are my favorite RHOA, and @mrsmoniquesamuels is my favorite RHOP along with @ashleyboalchdarby. "

Someone else said: "This is so beautiful and peaceful … tranquility @ porsha4real,quot;, and another fan published: "Beautiful view! It is correct to assimilate everything … I love the sound of the ocean so relaxing! Enjoy! !!! & # 39;

One commenter wrote: por @ porsha4real, that is definitely the truth! The images are great, but we miss moments trying to get the perfect photo or view. Enjoy your vacation! & # 39;

Porsha and Dennis went on vacation to Mexico, and Porsha has been flooding her social media account with several images of her trip.



