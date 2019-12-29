Philadelphia Eagles 34-17 New York Giants: Boston Scott stars in Eagles in the NFC East | NFL news

















6:46



The highlights of Philadelphia's victory in New York that secured its place in the playoffs

Boston Scott scored three touchdowns when the Philadelphia Eagles secured the NFC East with a 34-17 victory over the New York Giants.

When replacing injured Miles Sanders, Scott had 138 yards of scrimmage (54 running, 84 receiving) when the Eagles (9-7) blocked the division and a playoff game at home next week over the 4-12 Giants.

Carson Wentz completed 23 of 40 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown, while the Eagles defense fired Daniel Jones four times and forced a loose ball, interception and rotation in casualties in the last quarter.

Carson Wentz was efficient along the way

Jones had 28 of 47 for 301 yards with a touchdown and that pick, while Saquon Barkley managed 92 yards on 17 carries and added 25 yards in the air.

After a slow and tense first half, the Eagles climbed 10-3 after Wentz hit Joshua Perkins tight end from 24 yards on an action and game pass with two minutes remaining in the second quarter.

However, his advantage in the first half was priced as both Sanders and guard Brandon Brooks were lost to the game with injuries.

The Eagles defense pressured Daniel Jones

In the third quarter, both offenses began to heat up.

First, Jones hit Golden Tate for 20 yards for an impressive catch in the back of the end zone to tie the game.

Then, after the Eagles drove through the field and topped it off with Scott's first TD, seven yards, New York immediately responded with an explosive 68-yard effort from Barkley to set 17-17.

But the fourth quarter belonged to the Eagles.

Saquon Barkley was held out of his great touchdown career

They started with a 50-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to take a narrow lead, but extended it in less than a minute. When the Giants took over, Jones lost control of a low blow, Malcolm Jenkins forced the ball and Fletcher Cox recovered on the two-yard line in New York. On the next play, Scott continued his block from two yards to give them a 27-17 lead

After the teams exchanged punts, the Giants were forced to do so in fourth place in their own territory, but Cre & # 39; Von LeBlanc chased Barkley behind the line of scrimmage and Philadelphia took over the 30s.

They took a short field again when Scott ran 39 yards on a screen pass, then hit the ball from two yards again for his third score of the day.

With the victory, the Eagles secured the NFC East title and a playoff game at home next week, where they will receive the loser of the San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks game on Sunday night.