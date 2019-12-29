PDC Darts: Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price victorious on quarter-final day | Darts news

Coverage of the current World Championship semifinals at Sky Sports Darts from 7 p.m. on Monday

















A summary of all the action of the Sunday afternoon session at the World Darts Championship.

Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price are still on course for an eagerly awaited final after reserving their places in the last four on Sunday night.

Experts and fans have been queuing to tip a meeting between the two best dart players this year, and although their semifinal opponents still have a lot to say, MvG and Iceman completed the last four lineup with dominant wins.

Defending champion Van Gerwen, chasing a fourth title in seven years, continued his progress with a 5-2 victory over Darius Labanauskas of Lithuania to advance to a confrontation with Nathan Aspinall.

And in Sunday's final game, Price also kept his share of the deal; producing an impressive display to end the hopes of three-time BDO world champion Glen Durrant to unify the two darts world title. An average of 99.69 was enough to win 5-1 and seal a clash in the semifinal with Peter Wright, whom he hammered to win his second Grand Slam title in November.

PDC World Championship: results of the quarterfinals on Sunday Late Nathan Aspinall 5-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh Luke Humphries 3-5 Peter Wright Night Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Darius Labanauskas Price of Glen Durrant 1-5 Gerwyn

Van Gerwen until the last four

Van Gerwen defeated Labanauskas with an average of 99.50, reaching 18 140 and six highs.

Van Gerwen did enough to finish Labanauskas's career in his 50th match in the World Championship.

The Lithuanian posed an initial challenge to world number 1 by completing the first set of launch despite the powerful Dutchman who achieved a magnificent 158 ​​checkout in the second leg.

0:15 MVG hit with this scandalous checkout 158 ​​in the first set MVG hit with this scandalous checkout 158 ​​in the first set

& # 39; Lucky D & # 39 ;, whose best victory in his career was against Raymond van Barneveld in last year's tournament, continued his overwhelming start by climbing 2-1 in the second set, but could not reach the target for Extend your advantage. Van Gerwen remained calm to sink the double six to the level before landing the double 18 in the shot to put the 1-1.

0:58 Labanauskas needed medical attention after cutting his finger while trying to catch a falling dart. Labanauskas needed medical attention after cutting his finger while trying to catch a falling dart.

Normal service resumed in set three when Van Gerwen pulled 88 to hit the front, but then, in strange circumstances, Labanauskas cut his finger while trying to recover a dart that fell from the board. He required some repairs on stage, although the whole situation seemed to affect his concentration. The Dutch ace completed a clean sweep to advance with an average of 103.

0:12 Van Gerwen opened the fourth set with this scandalous final 137 Van Gerwen opened the fourth set with this scandalous final 137

He was driving now and a magnificent 137 gave him the lead in the fourth set, while the finals of 84 and 72 put him 3-1 ahead. The winner here in 2014, 2017 and 2019 averaged 114.69 on the set.

Three expensive failed darts to double Van Gerwen gave Labanauskas the opportunity to throw a game back and he thanked him thanks to the double 10.

Then, Labanauskas threatened to land a nine dart dart with seven perfect darts, but he made a hash of his final and ended up losing his leg with MVG quickly restoring his two-set advantage.

And he completed the victory in the seventh set after a long fifth stage of 21 darts to reach the last four for the seventh time in eight years.

Monday, December 30 Semifinals (1900 GMT) Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price

Bright iceman too good for Duzza

Price had only won twice in his five previous visits to Alexandra Palace, without going beyond the third round, but he recovered from a disjointed display against Simon Whitlock on Saturday to get rid of Duzza ruthlessly.

2:02 Gerwyn Price says her 5-1 victory was probably flattering after beating Glen Durrant in the quarterfinals of the World Championship. Gerwyn Price says her 5-1 victory was probably flattering after beating Glen Durrant in the quarterfinals of the World Championship.

Price achieved a 2-0 lead with a bright screen in the outer circle, while Duzza's great finishes were needed just to keep it in competition.

With finishes of 105 and 126, the Welshman surpassed the opening stanza before going through the gears in the second.

He won three of the next four stages, only denied by a Durrant 146, to open a two-set lead.

0:12 The purchase of Durrant 146 was the choice of its four great finishes, but it was not enough to repel Price The purchase of Durrant 146 was the choice of its four great finishes, but it was not enough to repel Price

But Durrant is not a world champion three times without reason. A fourth three-figure outhot helped him on his way to the third set, keeping in touch with the Iceman who had taken the initial leg of the set.

Price should not be overcome, restoring his advantage of two sets quickly. An average of 105 saw him crawl to the ancestry. A failed dart for a 122 of the Iceman gave Duzza hope and the second leg, but the Iceman needed only 11 darts for a dominant grip and a 3-1 lead in the competition.

Gerwyn Price celebrates after reaching its first World Championship semifinal

Two became three with another powerful screen, an established average of 102 was enough to see him recover from losing the opening to a typically Durrant 90 clinic through the target.

But the legs of 14 and 15 darts and then an Ice Man's 96 ice cream saw him away from his date with Wright, a date that sealed with another powerful performance while Durrant wilted under Price's attack.

