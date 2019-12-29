Paused children: why young people in Taiwan prefer pets | Taiwan News

Taipei, Taiwan – Six years ago, Vulcan Ke made an unexpected trip to a pet store in Taipei. Ke's friend had proposed to visit the store, but it was Ke who fell in love with a white and tan corgi puppy.

Ke had never imagined himself as the owner of a dog, but three months later, he found himself hiding a thick lump – now called butter – in your apartment after making a trip back to the pet store.

Butter has become an important part of the life of 33 years. He recently moved to a larger apartment, partly for his dog, in a part of the capital of Taiwan that allows pets. But while Butter remains a firm part of Ke& # 39;Future plans, your dreams of marriage and children are more dangerous.

"I dream of having my own house and living with someone," Ke said while drinking tea in one of Taipei & # 39;There's a lot of pet coffees. "I love having my own dog, but no& # 39; I do not want a traditional family. I only wear & # 39;I don't like it I just wear& # 39;I do not like traditional Chinese culture."

Ke & # 39;Parents in rural areas of Taiwan cannot understand it.

"My parents live in central Taiwan, "he said."& # 39;It is a very remote and very traditional area. They don& # 39;I do not understand what I am thinking, but I am very lucky that they do not interfere with what I do.".

Vulcan Ke's dog butter. He fell in love with the corgi after visiting a pet store with a friend. (Erin Hale / Al Jazeera)

Ke is not alone. More and more people in Taiwan postpone marriage and children each time later. More than 40 percent of Taiwanese people 30 and older are single: about six million people according to the Taiwanese market research firm Trendsight Research and Consulting.

While that figure includes divorced, widows and widowers, it also reflects a growing tendency to completely avoid traditional marriage and family arrangements.

& # 39; Fur babies & # 39;

Pet ownership, meanwhile, continues to increase. For the second half of 2020, the territory& # 39;s 2.9 million pets will outnumber children under 15 for the first time, according to a Trendsight Research forecast based on government figures, as the birth rate continues to decline.

A blessing for the pet industry, the trend towards "skin babies,quot; As they are sometimes called in Taiwan, it comes from something more than a desire of a tender companion.

Its growing ranks reflect profound social changes and conflicts in Taiwanese society, where traditional Chinese culture has usually revolved around family and marriage. This is still deeply rooted despite TaiwanS reputation of being progressive. In May of this year, his parliament became the first in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.

"Leave & # 39;I imagine that you have a little more education and that you basically have a fairly decent income, you doubt a little in getting a marriage that will somehow put you a lot of responsibility, " said Shirley Yam, Vice President of Trendsight.

"Younger people may not really see the psychological reward for being parents. They see it more as a burden or as a deterrent to realize their own dreams. I do not& # 39;I think it's a problem that happened only in Taiwan, but also in many Asian developed countries like Japan and Korea".

Pets are increasingly popular in Taiwan and their cities are increasingly pet friendly (Erin Hale / Al Jazeera)

The responsibilities of marriage can be particularly difficult for women, said lawmaker Karen Yu, although she said that many men are also starting to get irritated under the family obligations that marital life entails.

"In many Asian societies, including Taiwan, women still have more expectations and responsibilities to do housework, serve their husband and husband.& # 39;"said Yu." As a result, the more and more women follow more vocational careers today, the more likely they are to think about marriage and children as obstacles.".

Pets are an easy way to avoid many of these problems, particularly because having children out of wedlock is not yet widely accepted. A dog or cat is also considerably cheaper.

Nation that accepts pets



Meanwhile, pet-friendly services and products continue to make pet ownership easier and easier. Pets are allowed on high-speed trains and in Taipei& # 39;s metro system as long as they are kept in pet carriers. There is also an expanding network of bus routes that allow pets and "special pet buses."

Meanwhile, insurance companies have added pet policies as an option for Taiwanese clients, while their creatures are also welcome in several cafes and restaurants and in a growing number of apartment buildings. Pet ownership is an increasingly easy sale for educated Taiwanese youth.

"I used to want to have children, but after having my dog, like not& # 39;I don't want to have a short term child anymore " said Candace Chen, a 26-year-old American Taiwanese who recently moved to Taipei with her small mixed breed dog.

"I used to want one before I turned 30, but not now& # 39;Never mind having a child later. Many of my friends have cats or dogs, no& # 39;they don't want to get married and they don't& # 39;I don't want to have children right now. They prefer to have a pet."

Pet ownership has also gained acceptance due to its promotion by celebrities. One from Taiwan& # 39;The most famous pet owners are President Tsai Ing-wen, who is seeking re-election in January.

While Tsai has been teased in mainland Chinese media for not having children and being single, in Taiwan she often appears in Instagram and Twitter posts and even in reelection materials flanked by her various pets.

And despite Taiwan's progressive policies, it will take some time before entrenched norms can be eliminated.

"You can see the serious problem of remaining single in our culture unlike some western countries, "Trendsight Yam said. "Children out of wedlock are quite acceptable, but in our culture,& # 39;still not popular".