Padma Lakshmi reacts by being confused with Priyanka Chopra by an international magazine

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

It's not uncommon for celebrities to get confused with someone they look like, either in public or on social media. But the last incident seems to have provoked a debate among people about such an erroneous mention. New Yorker magazine published a photo of Padma Lakshmi and labeled Priyanka Chopra in the publication.

While celebrities often choose to ignore such mistakes, Padma Lakshmi dealt with the matter and expressed disappointment before the publication was withdrawn. When posting a screenshot of the same, he wrote: "Thanks to the illustrious for the shout I know that for some we all look alike, but ðŸ¤ · ðŸ ¾‍â ™ € ï¸… #desilife #justindianthings "

In reaction to this, even actress Natalie Portman left an "Oh no,quot; in the post, while someone read the magazine saying: "This is the equivalent of tagging Christina Aguilera in a photo of Britney Spears."

Well, we understand that mistakes occur, but this sure provoked a debate. What is your opinion?

