Ozark actress Julia Garner marries musician Mark Foster

Love is in the air at these parties!

Ozark Actress Julia Garner It is closing 2019 with a bang. On Saturday, December 28, the 25-year-old star married her fiance, Mark Fosterwho is also the leader of Encourage people. The two newlyweds seemed to keep things intimate for the wedding, with the presence of family and close friends.

Among the guests? Designer Zac Posen, who shared some photos and videos behind the scenes of the two lovebirds at their reception.

"Congratulations @ juliagarner94 and @mistersmims," ​​captioned the 39-year-old fashion guru on Instagram, along with a romantic image of the couple closing their lips passionately.

Of the publications on social networks that Posen uploaded, Garner's wedding dress seemed straight out of a book of fairy tales. Lace, silk and intricate beads were just some design details that made her dress effortlessly elegant. the Dirty john The star also opted for a dress that presented a silhouette from top to bottom.