Ozark actress Julia Garner marries musician Mark Foster

Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Netflix
Love is in the air at these parties!
Ozark Actress Julia Garner It is closing 2019 with a bang. On Saturday, December 28, the 25-year-old star married her fiance, Mark Fosterwho is also the leader of Encourage people. The two newlyweds seemed to keep things intimate for the wedding, with the presence of family and close friends.
Among the guests? Designer Zac Posen, who shared some photos and videos behind the scenes of the two lovebirds at their reception.
"Congratulations @ juliagarner94 and @mistersmims," captioned the 39-year-old fashion guru on Instagram, along with a romantic image of the couple closing their lips passionately.
Of the publications on social networks that Posen uploaded, Garner's wedding dress seemed straight out of a book of fairy tales. Lace, silk and intricate beads were just some design details that made her dress effortlessly elegant. the Dirty john The star also opted for a dress that presented a silhouette from top to bottom.
According to reports, the celebrity couple got engaged in May, when a source confirmed that Persons that the 35-year-old singer had asked the big question.
"They got engaged when they were in Yellowstone," the source shared with the store at that time. However, many details about his special trip or the moment Foster knelt were not revealed.
In fact, the two have remained silent about their romance and did not announce their commitment to the public. the Ozark The actress subtly showed her new piece of jewelry (also known as her brilliant engagement ring) at some events and even fewer social media posts.
In October, the 25-year-old star put her huge diamond sparkler on display in an Instagram photo that was taken by her love during her trip to Montana.
"Montana in the movie," Julia shared, along with two images of her mini getaway. "Taken for my love @mistersmims. This magical light and place is missing. Happy Friday."
ME! The news has reached both Garner and Foster representatives to comment on their special day.
Congratulations to the newlyweds for this exciting new chapter in their relationship!