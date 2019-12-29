Ohio state athletic director Gene Smith & # 39; angry & # 39; for Clemson's overturned ball and Buckeyes score

%MINIFYHTML5d9163ef67f87e7e8ff0ddb21d778c659% %MINIFYHTML5d9163ef67f87e7e8ff0ddb21d778c6510%

The semifinal of the University American football tie between Ohio State and Clemson made more than a few questionable calls, but Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith was especially angry at one of them.

In a text message to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Smith released a loose ball dump return for a touchdown in the second half of the Buckeyes' 29-23 loss, one that could have completely changed the result.

I just received a text message from Ohio State AD Gene Smith: "Terry McAulay is 100 percent correct! Unreal!" He added: "Feel free to share how angry I am." https://t.co/mVcsabPYFf – Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 29, 2019

Justm Ross of Clemson seemed to stagger after catching a pass and taking several steps. Ohio State defender Jordan Fuller regained that loose ball and returned it for a touchdown lead with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter.

That would have given the Buckeyes a 23-21 lead, and perhaps the victory, but SEC officials canceled the call on the field, ruling Ross never had complete control of the ball. Here's another look at Ross's fumble

The Buckeyes took a 23-21 lead in the fourth quarter through a 23-yard touchdown connection between Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and catcher Chris Olave, but Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawrence, threw the winning score of the game to Travis Etienne with 1:49 remaining.

Smith is a former member of the university football committee.